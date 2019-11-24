Top news of the day: Ajit Pawar says he is still with Sharad Pawar, Narendra Modi says he never had the desire to enter politics, and more

Maharashtra politics | I shall always be in the NCP, says Ajit Pawar; no question of forming alliance with BJP, says Sharad Pawar
Over 24 hours after BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second term, the political storm in the State remain unabated.
Maharashtra case: Submit Fadnavis’ letter to Governor tomorrow, orders Supreme Court
A three-judge Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana requested Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, in his capacity as the Centre’s law officer, to place on record before the court by 10.30 a.m. on November 25 the letter of Devendra Fadnavis to the Governor staking claim to form the government. Mr. Mehta was also asked to produce the Governor’s order of November 23. | Maharashtra case Supreme Court’s third special hearing on non-working day in 2019
Never had desire to enter politics: Narendra Modi
Interacting with a group of National Cadet Corps cadets during his Mann ki Baat radio programme, Mr. Modi said that as an NCC cadet in his school days, he never got punished. When one of the cadets asked him “had you not been a politician, what would you have been,” the Prime Minister described it as a “difficult question”. | Modi thanks people for showing maturity after Ayodhya verdict
One series at home, one away more balanced format for WTC, says Virat Kohli
India have easily made clean sweeps over the West Indies 2-0 in an away series before continuing their ruthless domination at home against South Africa (3-0) and Bangladesh (2-0)
to firmly lead WTC standings with 360 points. Their nearest rivals, Australia, are on 116 points. | Kohli surpasses Dhoni’s record of successive Test wins | India beats Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in Pink ball Test, complete series rout
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kailash Joshi passes away
He served as the first Janata Party Chief Minister from 1977 to 1978.
Ban on Bodo insurgent group NDFB extended by another five years: MHA
The National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) has been indulging in illegal and violent activities, intending to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India in furtherance of its objective of achieving a separate Bodoland, said Union Home Ministry in a notification, extending the ban on the northeast militant group.
Maharashtra’s Sangli royals under scanner for Swiss bank accounts
Switzerland’s tax department has issued a public notice asking Vijaysingh Madhavrao Patwardhan and Rohini Vijaysingh Patwardhan to appoint their nominees to deal with this matter.
Delhi’s Khan Market world’s 20th most expensive retail location: Report
The rankings are based on rentals during the second quarter of 2019 calendar year.
Srinagar flea market abuzz with shoppers
Few shops were also open in areas around the commercial hub of Lal Chowk.
Record turnout for Hong Kong council elections amid calls for full democracy
Hong Kong district council elections are viewed as a test of support for chief executive Carrie Lam following six months of often violent pro-democracy protests that have convulsed the city.
Italian coast guard recovers seven bodies of migrants off island
Authorities said 149 migrants were rescued after the boat overturned.