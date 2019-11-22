News

Top news of the day: Uddhav Thackeray emerges as consensus choice for Maharashtra Chief Minister, Supreme Court seeks reply on Aadhaar data use by private firms, and more

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on November 22, 2019.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on November 22, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Maharashtra government formation: Uddhav Thackeray should be CM, says Sharad Pawar

The new government in Maharashtra will be formed under the leadership of Mr. Thackeray, the NCP president said after a marathon meeting of top leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Sena. Mr. Pawar said there was a consensus on Mr. Thackeray’s leadership.

Supreme Court seeks govt reply to plea on Aadhaar data use by private firms

Petition says 2019 amendments to Aadhaar Act are violative of the earlier apex court judgments.

Kashmir shuts down: shops, business establishments closed for third consecutive day

On November 19, posters warning shopkeepers against opening their shutters as well as public transport operators appeared at several places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley, officials said. This ended the sense of the last few weeks that life was getting back to normal. | Delegation led by Yashwant Sinha visits Kashmir to assess ground situation

Bill to replace ordinance banning production, sale of e-cigarettes introduced in Lok Sabha

The storage of e-cigarettes shall also be punishable with imprisonment. | SPG (Amendment) Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha next week | 28 private member Bills introduced in Lok Sabha

Electoral bonds: Congress protests in Parliament premises

The issue of electoral bonds has snowballed into a political flash point following reports that the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission had reservations against them.

Alwar Police withdraw order asking Muslim cops to shave beards

The original order on November 21 asked nine policemen to cut their beards so that they acted and looked “unbiased”. As the news got out, Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh withdrew his order.

Two lynched in West Bengal on suspicion of cattle theft

The incident took place in Mathabanga area when Rabiul Islam and Prakash Das were carrying two cows in a van. They were stopped and questioned by the locals. Eventually, they were beaten up.

Maradu interim settlement deadline: Supreme Court asks Kerala to move panel

The State has already paid ₹27.99 crore of the total ₹61.5 crore payable to claimants.

Food regulator slaps notice on McDonald’s for disparaging advertisement

A full page advertisement by McDonald’s in newspapers had said, “Stuck with Ghiya-Tori Again? Make the 1+1 Combo you love”.

Excitement grips Bougainville on eve of vote for independence from Papua New Guinea

Since French explorer Louis de Bougainville arrived on this palm-fringed Melanesian archipelago more than two hundred years ago, control has passed from Germany to Australia to Japan to the United Nations to Papua New Guinea. Beginning on November 23, 207,000 Bougainvilleans will decide whether to now take control of their own affairs and become the world’s newest nation.

Data: Illegal Israeli settlements on border continue to grow

Government-backed Israeli settlements in West Bank, in Palestine and East Jerusalem regions have grown exponentially, both in number and population, since the 1967 war.

Ind vs Ban Day-Night Test: Ishant Sharma’s five wickets pack Bangladesh out for 106

The pink ball proved to be a killer weapon for the pacers as Bangladesh’s batsmen didn’t show any intent for survival. | Scorecard

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics
coalition
state politics
Maharashtra
tobacco
Jammu and Kashmir
political campaigns
police
islam
Rajasthan
murder
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 9:01:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-november-22-2019-uddhav-thackeray-emerges-as-consensus-choice-for-maharashtra-chief-minister-supreme-court-seeks-reply-on-aadhaar-data-use-by-private-firms-and-more/article30052439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY