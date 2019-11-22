Top news of the day: Uddhav Thackeray emerges as consensus choice for Maharashtra Chief Minister, Supreme Court seeks reply on Aadhaar data use by private firms, and more

The new government in Maharashtra will be formed under the leadership of Mr. Thackeray, the NCP president said after a marathon meeting of top leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Sena. Mr. Pawar said there was a consensus on Mr. Thackeray’s leadership.

Petition says 2019 amendments to Aadhaar Act are violative of the earlier apex court judgments.

On November 19, posters warning shopkeepers against opening their shutters as well as public transport operators appeared at several places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley, officials said. This ended the sense of the last few weeks that life was getting back to normal. | Delegation led by Yashwant Sinha visits Kashmir to assess ground situation

The storage of e-cigarettes shall also be punishable with imprisonment. | SPG (Amendment) Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha next week | 28 private member Bills introduced in Lok Sabha

The issue of electoral bonds has snowballed into a political flash point following reports that the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission had reservations against them.

The original order on November 21 asked nine policemen to cut their beards so that they acted and looked “unbiased”. As the news got out, Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh withdrew his order.

The incident took place in Mathabanga area when Rabiul Islam and Prakash Das were carrying two cows in a van. They were stopped and questioned by the locals. Eventually, they were beaten up.

The State has already paid ₹27.99 crore of the total ₹61.5 crore payable to claimants.

A full page advertisement by McDonald’s in newspapers had said, “Stuck with Ghiya-Tori Again? Make the 1+1 Combo you love”.

Since French explorer Louis de Bougainville arrived on this palm-fringed Melanesian archipelago more than two hundred years ago, control has passed from Germany to Australia to Japan to the United Nations to Papua New Guinea. Beginning on November 23, 207,000 Bougainvilleans will decide whether to now take control of their own affairs and become the world’s newest nation.

Government-backed Israeli settlements in West Bank, in Palestine and East Jerusalem regions have grown exponentially, both in number and population, since the 1967 war.

The pink ball proved to be a killer weapon for the pacers as Bangladesh’s batsmen didn’t show any intent for survival. | Scorecard