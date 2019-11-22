Top news of the day: Uddhav Thackeray emerges as consensus choice for Maharashtra Chief Minister, Supreme Court seeks reply on Aadhaar data use by private firms, and more

Maharashtra government formation: Uddhav Thackeray should be CM, says Sharad Pawar
The new government in Maharashtra will be formed under the leadership of Mr. Thackeray, the NCP president said after a marathon meeting of top leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Sena. Mr. Pawar said there was a consensus on Mr. Thackeray’s leadership.
Supreme Court seeks govt reply to plea on Aadhaar data use by private firms
Petition says 2019 amendments to Aadhaar Act are violative of the earlier apex court judgments.
Kashmir shuts down: shops, business establishments closed for third consecutive day
On November 19, posters warning shopkeepers against opening their shutters as well as public transport operators appeared at several places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley, officials said. This ended the sense of the last few weeks that life was getting back to normal. | Delegation led by Yashwant Sinha visits Kashmir to assess ground situation
Bill to replace ordinance banning production, sale of e-cigarettes introduced in Lok Sabha
The storage of e-cigarettes shall also be punishable with imprisonment. | SPG (Amendment) Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha next week | 28 private member Bills introduced in Lok Sabha
Electoral bonds: Congress protests in Parliament premises
The issue of electoral bonds has snowballed into a political flash point following reports that the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission had reservations against them.
Alwar Police withdraw order asking Muslim cops to shave beards
The original order on November 21 asked nine policemen to cut their beards so that they acted and looked “unbiased”. As the news got out, Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh withdrew his order.
Two lynched in West Bengal on suspicion of cattle theft
The incident took place in Mathabanga area when Rabiul Islam and Prakash Das were carrying two cows in a van. They were stopped and questioned by the locals. Eventually, they were beaten up.
Maradu interim settlement deadline: Supreme Court asks Kerala to move panel
The State has already paid ₹27.99 crore of the total ₹61.5 crore payable to claimants.
Food regulator slaps notice on McDonald’s for disparaging advertisement
A full page advertisement by McDonald’s in newspapers had said, “Stuck with Ghiya-Tori Again? Make the 1+1 Combo you love”.
Excitement grips Bougainville on eve of vote for independence from Papua New Guinea
Since French explorer Louis de Bougainville arrived on this palm-fringed Melanesian archipelago more than two hundred years ago, control has passed from Germany to Australia to Japan to the United Nations to Papua New Guinea. Beginning on November 23, 207,000 Bougainvilleans will decide whether to now take control of their own affairs and become the world’s newest nation.
Data: Illegal Israeli settlements on border continue to grow
Government-backed Israeli settlements in West Bank, in Palestine and East Jerusalem regions have grown exponentially, both in number and population, since the 1967 war.
Ind vs Ban Day-Night Test: Ishant Sharma’s five wickets pack Bangladesh out for 106
The pink ball proved to be a killer weapon for the pacers as Bangladesh’s batsmen didn’t show any intent for survival. | Scorecard