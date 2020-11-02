Top news of the day: A-G declines consent for contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh CM, aide; SC stays ECI order revoking ‘star campaigner’ status of Kamal Nath, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal however said the “timing itself” of the Chief Minister’s letter to the Chief Justice of India containing allegations against Supreme Court judge, Justice N.V. Ramana, and the subsequent public release of the document could “certainly said to be suspect”.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde, heading a three-judge Bench, said the Commission had no power to determine who should be ‘star campaigner’ of a political party.

The ADR analysis of election affidavits of 3,722 of the 3,733 candidates found that 32% of them had declared criminal cases. The affidavits of the remaining 11 were not available at the time of compiling the report, the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

High schools, junior, degree and PG colleges began half-day classes by following the COVID-19 rules.Schools began classes for ninth and tenth classes. Classes were conducted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first day.

Former CBI judge S.K. Yadav had acquitted top BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders such as L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others in the case on his last day in office. He had written to the Supreme Court on September 30 to permit him to continue having a security cordon around him considering the sensitivity of the case.

Born in India, Ms. Radhakrishnan, 41, went to school in Singapore before moving to New Zealand to further her education. She was elected first as a Member of Parliament belonging to the Labour Party in September 2017. In 2019, she was appointed the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Minister for Ethnic Communities.

The Centre had on October 5 told the apex court that Mr. Mallya cannot be extradited to India until a separate secret legal process in the UK, which is judicial and confidential in nature is resolved .

U.S. presidential election | Trump and Biden seek battleground state votes on last full day of campaign

The Republican Trump trails Mr. Biden in national opinion polls ahead of Tuesday's Election Day. But the race is seen as close in enough swing states that Mr. Trump could still piece together the 270 votes needed to prevail in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner.

The former Vice President, during a poll event in Philadelphia, criticised the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far killed over 230,000 people and infected 9.2 million others in the U.S., saying imagine ‘where we would be if we had a president who wore a mask instead of mocked it?’

The Olympic silver-medallist, who is currently in London to work on her nutrition and recovery needs at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, started her rather stunning post by saying that the “Denmark Open was the final straw. I Retire”. She was referring to her pullout from the event due to the pandemic.