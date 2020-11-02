Top news of the day: A-G declines consent for contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh CM, aide; SC stays ECI order revoking ‘star campaigner’ status of Kamal Nath, and more

A-G declines consent for contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh CM, aide
Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal however said the “timing itself” of the Chief Minister’s letter to the Chief Justice of India containing allegations against Supreme Court judge, Justice N.V. Ramana, and the subsequent public release of the document could “certainly said to be suspect”.
MP bypolls: SC stays ECI order revoking ‘star campaigner’ status of Kamal Nath
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde, heading a three-judge Bench, said the Commission had no power to determine who should be ‘star campaigner’ of a political party.
Bihar Assembly election | 89% of State’s constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal records: ADR
The ADR analysis of election affidavits of 3,722 of the 3,733 candidates found that 32% of them had declared criminal cases. The affidavits of the remaining 11 were not available at the time of compiling the report, the Association for Democratic Reforms said.
Coronavirus | Schools, colleges reopened after seven months in Andhra Pradesh
High schools, junior, degree and PG colleges began half-day classes by following the COVID-19 rules.Schools began classes for ninth and tenth classes. Classes were conducted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first day.
SC refuses to extend security of former judge who pronounced Babri verdict
Former CBI judge S.K. Yadav had acquitted top BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders such as L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others in the case on his last day in office. He had written to the Supreme Court on September 30 to permit him to continue having a security cordon around him considering the sensitivity of the case.
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand’s first-ever Indian-origin minister
Born in India, Ms. Radhakrishnan, 41, went to school in Singapore before moving to New Zealand to further her education. She was elected first as a Member of Parliament belonging to the Labour Party in September 2017. In 2019, she was appointed the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Minister for Ethnic Communities.
Vijay Mallya’s extradition: SC asks Centre to file status report on confidential proceedings in U.K.
The Centre had on October 5 told the apex court that Mr. Mallya cannot be extradited to India until a separate secret legal process in the UK, which is judicial and confidential in nature is resolved .
U.S. presidential election | Trump and Biden seek battleground state votes on last full day of campaign
The Republican Trump trails Mr. Biden in national opinion polls ahead of Tuesday's Election Day. But the race is seen as close in enough swing states that Mr. Trump could still piece together the 270 votes needed to prevail in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner.
Biden says would declare COVID-19 action plan on day 1 of presidency
The former Vice President, during a poll event in Philadelphia, criticised the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far killed over 230,000 people and infected 9.2 million others in the U.S., saying imagine ‘where we would be if we had a president who wore a mask instead of mocked it?’
I retire, not from game, but COVID-19 negativity and fear, tweets Sindhu
The Olympic silver-medallist, who is currently in London to work on her nutrition and recovery needs at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, started her rather stunning post by saying that the “Denmark Open was the final straw. I Retire”. She was referring to her pullout from the event due to the pandemic.