Top news of the day: Home Ministry unveils redrawn map of India, impasse over government formation continues in Maharashtra, and more

The Union Home Ministry says the UT of Ladakh consists of Kargil and Leh districts and the rest of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir is in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra continued on Saturday with the Shiv Sena, which wants the chief minister’s post, alternately hardening and softening its stand, and the ally BJP playing the waiting game. On the other hand, the Nationalist Congress Party said its supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, while a Muslim Congress MP from Maharashtra suggested that his party back the Sena to form government.

The PM’s comments come amid hectic negotiations from 10-nation ASEAN and six other countries — India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand to seal the deal. | RCEP pact will deal body blow to Indian economy: Sonia Gandhi | Explained — What is RCEP, and What are India’s issues with it?

“No, we don’t have anything scheduled on Kashmir,” Karen Pierce said during a press conference at the United Nations as Britain assumed the monthly Presidency of the 15-nation top organ of the UN. | Centuries-old tradition Khoj-e-Digar not allowed for the first time in Srinagar | ‘India has received fullest support from U.S. on Kashmir issue’

Germany would also put in €200 million to reform the bus sector in Tamil Nadu, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi.

K. Sivan, who was the chief guest at the 50 convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, said, “Chandrayaan-2 mission could not achieve soft-landing but all other mission parameters until 300 metres were successful. We are planning a follow-up mission to demonstrate soft-landing.”

Pollution levels in Delhi and neighbouring cities dropped marginally with a slight increase in the wind speed, a day after the region recorded its worst air quality forcing authorities to shut schools, ban all construction activities and declare a public health emergency. | Javadekar hits out at Kejriwal for ‘politicising’ pollution in Delhi

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Mr. Sidhu said that he had been invited by the Pakistan government for opening ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib corridor on November 9.

“Former PM Nawaz Sharif remains critical. The treating doctors tried to reduce the Steroids dose being given to him but unfortunately resulted in drop in Platelet count again yesterday (November 1),” said Dr. Adnan Khan.

Wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe crossed in the last 15 minutes for South Africa's first ever tries in a World Cup final but six penalties from the boot of Handre Pollard had already put the Springboks firmly in charge.