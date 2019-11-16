Top news of the day: 10 women turned back from Sabarimala, Anil Ambani quits as RCom director, and more

Police ‘turn back’ 10 women under 50 from going up to Sabarimala
According to officials at the police headquarters here, women officers at Pampa had, as part of established security protocol, verified the identity proof furnished by a broad set of pilgrims from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and found several women were under the age of 50. The law enforcers apprised them of the dispute over the entry of women between the age of 10 and 50 and the Supreme Court’s ruling in the matter. | Sabarimala temple opens for two-month long pilgrimage season
Anil Ambani, four others quit as directors of RCom
Company’s loss ballooned to ₹30,142 crore after provisioning for statutory licence fee and spectrum usage dues.
Navy MiG-29K crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely
The aircraft was on a routine mission when it suffered an engine failure due to a bird hit, says the Navy.
Congress to hold mega rally in Delhi on November 30 to highlight economic slowdown
Earlier, the party had announced protests across all districts between November 5 and 15 against the Centre’s economic policies. However, following the Ayodha verdict and the imposition of Section 144 of the IPC in some districts, the party had suspended a few programmes in some States.
Odisha withdraws school booklet that claimed Mahatma Gandhi died by accident
The two-page booklet Aama Bapuji: Eka Jhalaka (Our Bapuji: A Glimpse), brought out by the government on the occasion of the Mahatma’s 150th birth anniversary, said he died at the Birla House in New Delhi on January 30, 1948 in ‘accidental sequence of events’. It was circulated in schools across the State.
Among 21 State capitals, only Mumbai meets piped drinking water quality standards
Delhi has the most unsafe tap water, says study by Bureau of Indian Standards.
Sudarsan Pattnaik becomes first Indian to win prestigious Italian award for sand art
Representing India at the International Scorrano Sand Nativity event held in Lecce from November 13 to 17, the acclaimed artist created a sand sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi along with Russian artist Pavel Minilkov.
Voting closes in Sri Lanka presidential elections marred by attack on convoy of Muslims
There were no reported injuries in the convoy attack and police were investigating, said Manjula Gajanayake, spokesman for the Colombo-based Centre for Monitoring Election Violence. The centre said there were reports elsewhere of minor election law violations, such as supporters influencing voters near polling stations and distributing mock ballots with party symbols.
Overcome outstanding issues to get India into RCEP, says Singapore Minister
India remains concerned that the China-dominated RCEP would be disadvantageous to its farmers and MSMEs.
Ind vs Ban | Seamers flatten Bangladesh, India win Indore Test by an innings inside three days
The thrashing also completed a hat-trick of innings wins for them, having beaten South Africa in the second and third Test in the previous series.