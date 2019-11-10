Top news of the day: BJP opts out of government formation in Maharashtra, cyclone Bulbul disrupts normal life in Bengal, and more

BJP State president Chandrakant Patil said, “We give our good wishes to Shiv Sena if it wants to form the government with Congress and NCP.” | Sena will have its Chief Minister in Maharashtra at any cost, says Raut | Congress doesn’t want President’s rule in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan

The severe cyclonic storm, which brought in its wake heavy rain coupled with gale wind till the early hours of November 10, uprooted hundreds of trees and snapped cables in Kolkata and its adjoining areas in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. | Over 21 lakh people evacuated in Bangladesh

The encounter started when security forces launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists, officials said.

The religious leaders pledged unstinted support to the government in all steps to maintain peace and order, officials said. | Security of 5 judges enhanced as precautionary step: officials

U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zufar Farooqui said that he was getting diverse views on whether to take the land.

The party’s central election committee approved the 52 names, including 13 “youth” candidates and five women. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das would contest from Jamshedpur East.

Indians, particularly women, were the greatest beneficiary of the Obama-era rule, which has been challenged by several U.S. workers with the current Trump administration supporting their cause.

Pro-democracy protesters vandalised a train station in the central new town of Sha Tin and smashed up a restaurant perceived as being pro-Beijing, overturning banqueting tables and smashing glass panels, two weeks before district council elections in the Chinese-ruled city.

The 18-year-old Tomar shot 449.1 in the eight-man final to finish third on the podium behind gold medallist Kim Jonghyun (459.9) of Korea and Chinese Zhonghao Zhao (459.1) at the Lusail Shooting Complex.

The 33-year-old cricketer posted the video on Instagram with a caption: “I’m not sure about this one. Indi wants to be Virat Kohli.”