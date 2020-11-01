Top news of the day: Top Hizb leader Saifullah killed in J&K encounter; high vegetable prices pinch household budgets, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“Saifullah had taken over the reins of the Hizb after the killing of its chief Reyaz Naikoo in an encounter in May,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. A gunfight began as security forces launched a search-and-cordon operation at the Rangreth area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

According to a survey conducted by LocalCircles, 71% of citizens said they were paying more than ₹50 per kg for tomato, ₹40 per kg for potato and ₹50 per kg for onion.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi report over 5000 new cases.

M.P. bypolls | Jyotiraditya Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress

A video, in which Mr. Scindia is seen seeking votes for the Congress during a rally in favour of BJP candidate Imarti Devi from Dabra town in Gwalior, has gone viral on social media.

“All of them were allegedly involved in attacks on police teams, triggering IED blasts and putting up Maoist posters and banners,” says Dantewada district SP Abhishek Pallava.

Within the country, 3,110 children were adopted while 421 inter-country adoptions took place in 2019-20. “Many people prefer to adopt a girl child,” an official said.

A query filed under the RTI has found that in 2019-2020, a total of 84,61,204 Passenger Name Record (PNR) numbers, against which 1.25 crore passengers were scheduled to travel, were automatically cancelled due to being waitlisted.

Typhoon Goni hit the island Province of Catanduanes at dawn with sustained winds equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane.

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Affidavit says banks, financial institutions, NBFCs advised to comply with govt scheme by November 5.

The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed till October 31, 2020, is 80 lakh.

IPL 2020 | Dhoni confirms he has not played his last game for CSK

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be back in the IPL next year. The World Cup–winning captain confirmed it himself at the toss of Chennai Super Kings’ final game of the season in Abu Dhabi.