Top news of the day: Delhi government tally of COVID-19 deaths doesn’t match with hospital figures; migrant workers clash with police in Surat, and more

While the Delhi government’s statement says 68 coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in the national capital till May 8, the number of such deaths in just two hospitals in the city that The Hindu accessed was 107. | ‘Confusion’ within central government in fight against COVID-19, says Congress

Demanding a return passage to their home States, hundreds of migrant workers clashed with the police at Mora village in Gujarat’s Surat district. | Over 70 returned migrants flee quarantine centre in Bihar

India coronavirus lockdown Day 46 updates | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Helpline numbers | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

As per latest guideline, other categories of patients need not be tested before discharge. | Testing capacity for COVID-19 scaled up to 95,000 per day, says Harsh Vardhan

Asks officers to fact-check and refer to reliable sites to verify news reports.

The pending board exams will be held from July 1 to 15.

The State government accused the High Court of judicial overreach while highlighting that the ban order was passed the very same day the Supreme Court dismissed an identical call to close liquor shops across the country. | Tamil Nadu to further relax COVID-19 lockdown restrictions from May 11

The Union Home Minister has sent a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that the State government was not allowing special trains and it was “injustice” to migrant workers stuck there. | ‘Government’ responsible for tragedy in Aurangabad: Shiv Sena

Nearly 4 million cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, close to 1.3 million are now considered recovered. | Putin marks Victory Day in virus-reduced ceremony

The company resumed production operations on May 8, ensuring 100% physical distancing in accordance with standard operating procedure, a release said. | Pfizer to outsource some drug production, focus on coronavirus vaccine

“Cricket Test matches are only two innings each, but this can be even more. So don’t be complacent that we had a slender lead in the first innings because the second innings can be really rough.” | When can sports resume in India?

Non-coronavirus news:

Villagers carrying bodies of four gas leak victims staged a protest in front of the main gate of LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam.