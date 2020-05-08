Top news of the day: 16 migrant workers run over by goods train in Maharashtra; Harsh Vardhan says lockdown can’t continue forever, and more

The deceased, aged between 20 and 35, were migrants from Umarya and Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh and worked at SRG Company in Jalna, Maharashtra.

“Lockdown has great repercussions for economy, society and psychology,” the Union Health Minister says in an exclusive interview. The Minister adds that seven candidate vaccines are at a clinical evaluation stage worldwide, while 82 are at a pre-clinical evaluation stage, which include those developed by half a dozen Indian firms.

“The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15,” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.

The cases have been reported from units posted in Delhi, Jodhpur, Kolkata and Ambassa in Tripura.

“If we speak fairly, the situation we are in today is not a normal situation. So, we can't have a normal solution. We need to decentralise and take it to the district level. Then we will win. If we keep it in the PMO, we will lose the fight. The PM should talk to the CMs more, not as a boss but as a colleague,” the Congress leader said.

On AIIMS Delhi Director Dr. Randeep Guleria’s remarks that the peak of the disease in India may be reached in June or July, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, “If we follow dos and don’ts, we may not reach the peak in number of COVID-19 cases and our curve may remain flat”.

The first Naval ship from Male is expected to arrive at the Cochin Port on May 10. | Over 400 stranded Indians flown back home from Bangladesh, Singapore

The U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock launched the $6.7 billion appeal and updated a global plan to fight the COVID-19 in fragile countries. | U.N. chief says pandemic is unleashing a ‘tsunami of hate’

The Union Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister was interacting with the members of the Finance Industry Development Council.

Cricket Boards across the globe are exploring the option of resuming the sport in empty stadiums. There is speculation that fans could be kept away from stadiums in a bid to salvage the T20 World Cup in Australia, which is currently under threat due to the global health crisis. | La Liga knocks down talk of June 20 restart

Non-coronavirus news:

The green panel also constituted a five-member fact-finding committee, to be headed by a former A.P. High Court judge, to probe the incident and furnish a report to the tribunal.