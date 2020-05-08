Top news of the day: 16 migrant workers run over by goods train in Maharashtra; Harsh Vardhan says lockdown can’t continue forever, and more

Coronavirus lockdown | 16 migrant labourers run over by freight train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district
The deceased, aged between 20 and 35, were migrants from Umarya and Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh and worked at SRG Company in Jalna, Maharashtra.
Coronavirus | Lockdown, social distancing measures can’t continue forever, says Harsh Vardhan
“Lockdown has great repercussions for economy, society and psychology,” the Union Health Minister says in an exclusive interview. The Minister adds that seven candidate vaccines are at a clinical evaluation stage worldwide, while 82 are at a pre-clinical evaluation stage, which include those developed by half a dozen Indian firms.
Coronavirus | Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held from July 1 to 15, says HRD Ministry
“The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15,” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.
Coronavirus | 30 more BSF men test positive taking total to 235
The cases have been reported from units posted in Delhi, Jodhpur, Kolkata and Ambassa in Tripura.
Coronavirus | Talk to CMs more, not as a boss, but as a colleague: Rahul Gandhi tells Narendra Modi
“If we speak fairly, the situation we are in today is not a normal situation. So, we can't have a normal solution. We need to decentralise and take it to the district level. Then we will win. If we keep it in the PMO, we will lose the fight. The PM should talk to the CMs more, not as a boss but as a colleague,” the Congress leader said.
Coronavirus | 216 districts have not reported any COVID-19 cases till now, says Health Ministry
On AIIMS Delhi Director Dr. Randeep Guleria’s remarks that the peak of the disease in India may be reached in June or July, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, “If we follow dos and don’ts, we may not reach the peak in number of COVID-19 cases and our curve may remain flat”.
Coronavirus | Over 700 Indians stranded in Maldives set to sail back home
The first Naval ship from Male is expected to arrive at the Cochin Port on May 10. | Over 400 stranded Indians flown back home from Bangladesh, Singapore
Coronavirus | U.N. and partners launch $6.7 billion appeal for vulnerable countries
The U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock launched the $6.7 billion appeal and updated a global plan to fight the COVID-19 in fragile countries. | U.N. chief says pandemic is unleashing a ‘tsunami of hate’
Coronavirus | Package for infrastructure sectors may be announced soon: Gadkari
The Union Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister was interacting with the members of the Finance Industry Development Council.
Coronavirus | Sports without fans in stadium possible but magic will be missing, says Kohli
Cricket Boards across the globe are exploring the option of resuming the sport in empty stadiums. There is speculation that fans could be kept away from stadiums in a bid to salvage the T20 World Cup in Australia, which is currently under threat due to the global health crisis. | La Liga knocks down talk of June 20 restart
Non-coronavirus news:
Visakhapatnam gas leak | National Green Tribunal directs LG Polymers India to deposit ₹50 crore
The green panel also constituted a five-member fact-finding committee, to be headed by a former A.P. High Court judge, to probe the incident and furnish a report to the tribunal.
- Babri Masjid demolition case | Supreme Court fixes August 31 as new deadline for judgement
- MiG-29 crashes near Jalandhar
- Trump asks newspapers to give up Pulitzer Prize for Russia coverage
- U.S.-based Vista Equity Partners picks 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for ₹11,367 crore
- Umar Akmal didn’t show remorse for failing to report fixing approaches, says PCB disciplinary panel head