Top news of the day: Centre pulls up Bengal for stopping Bangladesh-bound goods vehicles; Hizbul ‘operational commander’ killed in Kashmir, and more

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha that the "unilateral action" of the State government will have larger implications for the Indian government with regard to its legally binding international commitments. "This act of the State government amounts to violation of the orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, as well as Articles 253, 256 and 257 of the Constitution of India," the letter said.

A graduate in mathematics, Riyaz Naikoo was a teacher and conducted coaching classes in 2010-11 before joining militancy in 2012. He took over as the “operational commander” of the Hizbul Mujahideen after Zakir Musa rebelled over the methods and the Islamic narrative used to pursue ‘jihad’ in Kashmir. Since then, Naikoo used several social media platforms and released scores of audio speeches warning against joining the Islamic State (IS) and calling for indigenous armed struggle in J&K.

Wait for Indians gets longer as Air India crew need to undergo COVID-19 tests.

India coronavirus lockdown Day 43 updates

Following allegations of security issues with the government's Aarogya Setu application by French hacker Robert Baptiste, the application's team said that no personal information of any user had been proven to be at risk.

"After May 17th, What? and After May 17th, How?...what criteria is GoI (government of India) using to judge how long the lockdown is to continue...," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala quoted party president Sonia Gandhi as saying in a video conference with Congress Chief Ministers.

On April 8, the office of Chief Labour Commissioner ordered a count of stranded migrant labourers in the country.

The Union Health Ministry has written to the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists saying its member should ensure availability of critical drugs for management of COVID-19 and other essential drugs during these “challenging times”. The Ministry has forwarded a list of 55 drugs for ICU management of novel coronavirus patients and a list of another 96 drugs for general availability and treatment of various co-morbid conditions.

Only limited attendance will be allowed initially, and visitors will need to book tickets and make reservations in advance.

More than 1.1 million people have contracted the virus across Europe and over 137,000 have died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The player relief programme will target about 800 singles and doubles players collectively on the men’s and women’s tours, who are in need of financial support.

The gang of mercenaries had underestimated the Cuban intelligence which is advising Venezuela, with its successful record in thwarting many such attempts against Cuba itself, says ex-envoy.