May 05, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

Sharad Pawar takes back his decision to resign as NCP national president

Sharad Pawar on May 5 took back his decision to resign as NCP national president. “Because of my decision, there was an intense reaction among NCP workers. There was a great deal of uneasiness among partymen with my party workers and well-wishers urging me to reconsider. I cannot disrespect your feelings. The affection and faith shown in me has overwhelmed me. Respecting the committee’s decision, I take back my resignation,” Mr. Pawar said addressing the party cadre.

J&K decision by India slammed door shut, even for those advocating talks in Pakistan, says Bilawal Zardari Bhutto

India’s decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 has made it “difficult” for those in Pakistan who advocated engagement in the past, said Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that the restoration of statehood to the union territory could be “one step”. However, he said that the action was the “only thing” holding up India-Pakistan talks at present, and that he had not requested any bilateral meeting with his SCO host, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as a result. He also said that the decision on whether Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif will travel to India in July, to join Russian and Chinese Presidents and other leaders invited by PM Narendra Modi to Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is still not made, but Pakistan is committed to the SCO process.

Modi drops development plank, accuses Congress of nurturing terrorism to appease vote bank

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have shifted his focus from development issues to a terrorism-nationalism narrative to corner the Congress, while campaigning for the BJP for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10. Addressing a public meeting in Ballari on May 5, Mr. Modi accused the Congress of nurturing terrorism to appease and safeguard its vote bank.

CBI searches seven locations in Mumbai including Jet Airways office, founder Naresh Goyal’s residence in alleged bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday (May 5) searched seven locations in Mumbai including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai in connection with an alleged ₹538 crore bank loan fraud case. The CBI searches were spread across residences and offices of Mr. Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty. The agency has registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of ₹538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank, they said.

Jaishankar talks tough on terror at SCO Summit with Bilawal Bhutto in attendance

The channel of finances for terrorist activities must be blocked without any distinction and terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, must be stopped, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Friday at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here in presence of his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. In his address at the SCO Council of foreign Ministers’ meeting, Mr. Jaishankar said taking the eyes off terrorism would be detrimental to the security interests of the grouping and that when the world was engaged in facing COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, the menace of terrorism continued unabated, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

U.K. Conservatives do poorly in England’s local elections, initial results show

The U.K.’s Conservative Party had a bleak start to Friday with news coming in of losses across England in local elections and gains for the opposition Labour Party as well as the Lib Dems (Liberal Democrats). With results of 61 of 230 local councils in by 9.20 am local time (1.50 PM IST), the Tories had lost nine councils and 190 seats (net), with Labour gaining a net of three councils and 138 seats.

India’s forex reserves rise $4.532 billion to $588.78 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped $4.532 billion to $588.78 billion for the week ended April 28, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday (May 5). The overall reserves had dropped $2.164 billion to $584.248 billion in the previous reporting week. In October 2021, the country’s forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves had been declining as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused mainly by global developments.

CSK vs MI | Chennai seeks return to winning ways against buoyant Mumbai

Their confidence low after earning just a point from the last three games, Chennai Super Kings will look to get their campaign back on track when they host a resurgent Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in Chennai on May 6. The four-time champions will, however, be wary of MI, which has a superior record at M A Chidambaram stadium and has claimed victories in the last two matches. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Super Kings lost the two matches they played against five-time champions MI in 2019 and will be playing their arch-rivals at home after nearly four years.

World Test Championship | KL Rahul rules himself out of final, to undergo thigh surgery

India’s top-order batter KL Rahul on May 5 ruled himself out of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and will undergo a thigh surgery on the advice of his medical team. Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, has been ruled out for an indefinite period due to the injury he sustained during an Indian Premier League game against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week.

All you need to know about the coronation of King Charles III | In graphics

The coronation ceremony for King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will take place at noon (London time) on Saturday, May 6, at London’s Westminster Abbey.

ED, CBI won’t help BJP get votes: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 5 took potshots at the BJP, saying that central agencies such as CBI and ED will not help the saffron party get votes in next year’s general elections. The Trinamool Congress supremo called upon all opposition parties in the country to unite and fight the BJP together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “I urge all opposition parties to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 elections. The BJP is using the ED and the CBI to harass opposition leaders, but agencies will not help it get votes,” Ms. Banerjee said while speaking at a government programme where she handed over land deeds to those who have lost their lands to river erosion at Samsherganj in Murshidabad district.

FinMin permits 22 finance companies to undertake Aadhaar-based verification of clients

The Finance Ministry has allowed 22 financial companies, including Amazon Pay (India) and Hero FinCorp, to undertake Aadhaar-based authentication of clients. The ministry, through a notification, said these 22 companies, which are already reporting entities under the PMLA, will be able to verify the identity of clients and beneficial owners’ details using their Aadhaar numbers. These 22 financial companies include Godrej Finance, Amazon Pay (India) Pvt Ltd, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, Tata Motors Finance Solution, IIFL Finance and Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd.

Explained | Why is the Centre promoting Medical Value Travel? A look at the billion-dollar industry & India’s growth

India hosted the ‘One Earth One Health – Advantage Healthcare India – 2023’ programme in New Delhi on April 27 and 28, in a bid to promote India as a hub for medical tourism. With 500 foreign participants from over 70 countries, the two-day summit aimed to promote the export of medical services from India and provide networking opportunities for Medical Value Travel (MVT) experts, industry stakeholders and professionals.

Cyclonic circulation likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6, says MeT department

India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Mrityunjay Mohapatra on May 5 said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence, low pressure is formed over the same region around May 7. It’s likely to concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8, he said. IMD has issued a warning for the southeast and adjoining areas, where fishermen are advised not to visit the Southeast and Bay of Bengal from May 7 onwards, and if they are in the sea areas return to the surface by May 7, he added.

Kenyan president sets up inquiry into cult deaths

Kenyan President William Ruto has appointed a commission of inquiry into the deaths of more than 100 people believed to have been members of a cult whose leader ordered them to starve themselves to death, Mr. Ruto’s spokesman said. Kenyan authorities say the dead were members of the Good News International Church led by Paul Mackenzie, who they say predicted the world would end on April 15 and instructed his followers to kill themselves to be the first to go to heaven.