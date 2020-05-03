Top news of the day: Number of coronavirus cases in India crosses 40,000; Centre asks States to create second line of defence as more police personnel contract COVID-19, and more

Coronavirus | Number of coronavirus cases in India crosses 40,000
India registered a record jump of 83 deaths and 2,487 cases in 24 hours as the number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 1,306 and total cases climbed to 40,263 on May 3, according to the Union Health Ministry. | What’s allowed and what’s not in red, green and orange zones
Coronavirus | Centre asks States to create second line of defence, amidst reports of police personnel contracting COVID-19
In a note to all Chief Secretaries/Director-Generals of Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs said police forces need to prepare an effective second line of defence to make up for the police personnel who may be rendered ineffective due to COVID-19 infection during the pandemic. | HRD Ministry to announce fresh dates for NEET, JEE on May 5
Coronavirus | Rise in COVID-19 cases expected to stabilise any time soon, says Niti Aayog member V.K. Paul
Dr. Paul said sudden spurt in number of coronavirus cases is still amenable to containment strategy. | Rate of growth of new COVID-19 cases steadying for a while: Harsh Vardhan
India coronavirus lockdown Day 40 updates
Coronavirus | IAF conducts fly-past saluting “corona warriors”
The military jets, including Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, flew over Rajpath and then orbited over Delhi for around 30 minutes from 11 a.m. | Modi hails mega exercise
Coronavirus | CRPF headquarters shut for sanitisation after driver tests positive
The driver used to ferry CRPF employees working at the headquarters to their homes and was in quarantine since he showed symptoms two to three days ago.
Coronavirus | Rajasthan gets ICMR nod to use plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients: Ashok Gehlot
The Centre has, however, said plasma therapy for treatment of coronavirus patients is at an experimental stage and it has the potential to cause life-threatening complications.
Coronavirus | Karnataka announces free transportation for migrant workers after facing flak for high fares
After facing flak for charging exorbitant fares to transport stranded migrants, the State government has announced that they will ferry migrants to their respective districts without any fare for three days starting from May 3.
Coronavirus | Returnees face arrest if quarantine is violated in Odisha
“The government will not allow indiscriminate entry of people returning from other States. They should have valid registration and an approved vehicle route chart with them. Anyone found coming without informing the authorities will be turned away from 12 border check points,” Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said.
Coronavirus | Over 1,50,000 Indians in UAE register to return home
The Indian missions in the country opened online registration for the expatriates who wish to fly back home after getting stuck in the country amidst the lockdown.
Coronavirus | Pakistan’s coronavirus tally crosses 19,000; death toll at 440
The Ministry of National Health Services said 23 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 440. So far, 4,817 people have recovered from the deadly virus, the Ministry said.
Coronavirus | Allow districts with high economic activity to resume all industrial, business operations: CII
The distinction of essential and non-essential items should be removed and all factories should be permitted to restart, according to CII.
Coronavirus | Current situation is like Test match on dangerous wicket: Ganguly
Not just upset, Ganguly conceded he cannot help feeling a big scared of what’s unfolding because of the disease.
Non-coronavirus news:
- India slips in press freedom rankings; Javadekar slams report
- New policy for satellite TV channels lays ground for MHA interference
- 5 security personnel killed in encounter at Kashmir’s Handwara
- Noted Kannada poet Nisar Ahmed passes away
- Islamic State extremists step up as Iraq, Syria, grapple with virus
- Watch | Where was Kim Jong-Un?