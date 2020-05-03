Top news of the day: Number of coronavirus cases in India crosses 40,000; Centre asks States to create second line of defence as more police personnel contract COVID-19, and more

India registered a record jump of 83 deaths and 2,487 cases in 24 hours as the number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 1,306 and total cases climbed to 40,263 on May 3, according to the Union Health Ministry. | What’s allowed and what’s not in red, green and orange zones

In a note to all Chief Secretaries/Director-Generals of Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs said police forces need to prepare an effective second line of defence to make up for the police personnel who may be rendered ineffective due to COVID-19 infection during the pandemic. | HRD Ministry to announce fresh dates for NEET, JEE on May 5

Dr. Paul said sudden spurt in number of coronavirus cases is still amenable to containment strategy. | Rate of growth of new COVID-19 cases steadying for a while: Harsh Vardhan

The military jets, including Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, flew over Rajpath and then orbited over Delhi for around 30 minutes from 11 a.m. | Modi hails mega exercise

The driver used to ferry CRPF employees working at the headquarters to their homes and was in quarantine since he showed symptoms two to three days ago.

The Centre has, however, said plasma therapy for treatment of coronavirus patients is at an experimental stage and it has the potential to cause life-threatening complications.

After facing flak for charging exorbitant fares to transport stranded migrants, the State government has announced that they will ferry migrants to their respective districts without any fare for three days starting from May 3.

“The government will not allow indiscriminate entry of people returning from other States. They should have valid registration and an approved vehicle route chart with them. Anyone found coming without informing the authorities will be turned away from 12 border check points,” Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said.

The Indian missions in the country opened online registration for the expatriates who wish to fly back home after getting stuck in the country amidst the lockdown.

The Ministry of National Health Services said 23 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 440. So far, 4,817 people have recovered from the deadly virus, the Ministry said.

The distinction of essential and non-essential items should be removed and all factories should be permitted to restart, according to CII.

Not just upset, Ganguly conceded he cannot help feeling a big scared of what’s unfolding because of the disease.

