Top news of the day: No train or bus fares for migrant workers, orders Supreme Court; India responds to Trump mediation offer, says engaged with China to resolve border row, and more

Migrant workers | No train or bus fares for migrant workers, orders Supreme Court
The fare would be pooled between the State from where their journey originated and the destination State. Shelter, food and water would be provided by the originating State at notified places to workers waiting for their transport home. | Government not hearing pain, cries of migrant workers: Sonia Gandhi
LAC tensions | India responds to Trump mediation offer, says engaged with China to resolve border row
New Delhi said it was engaged with China to resolve the border issue while reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between the two countries to settle the festering dispute.
Coronavirus | Cabinet Secretary holds meeting with officials of 13 COVID-19 hit cities
Municipal commissioners of Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi/New Delhi, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata/Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) and Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) attended the meeting, a Home Ministry official said. The meeting bears significance as these 13 cities are considered to be the worst coronavirus affected locations and constitute about 70% of the positive cases in the country. | Nearly 23 lakh people in quarantine across India
Coronavirus | Karnataka bans entry of people from five States
Karnataka banned entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan till further orders. | Centre’s decisions have led to a spike in COVID-19 cases in States: Hemant Soren
Locust attack | About 90,000 hectares hit in 20 Rajasthan districts
Swarms of locust have moved from Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli and Swai Madhopur towards other areas in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh after the authorities conducted operations to tackle them.
Suicide attack averted, explosives-laden vehicle defused in Pulwama
At least 40 to 45 kg of explosive material were fitted in vehicle and a blast could have been similar to the 2019 Pulwama explosion that killed 40 CRPF men.
Elgar Parishad case | Delhi High Court says NIA acted in haste in taking Navlakha to Mumbai
Justice Anup J. Bhambhani, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, remarked that the NIA moved applications across Mumbai and Delhi courts over weekends and Gazetted holidays and even obtained orders by e-mail, at the risk of rendering the interim bail plea proceedings infructuous.
BJP plans ‘digital rallies’ to mark Narendra Modi government anniversary
BJP president J.P. Nadda will also address party workers through Facebook Live on the occasion.
U.S. coronavirus death toll surges past 100,000
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, issued a stern warning after watching video of Memorial Day crowds gathered at a pool party in Missouri.
Chinese parliament approves Hong Kong security bill as tensions with U.S. rise
Chinese authorities and the Beijing-backed government in Hong Kong say there is no threat to the city’s autonomy and the new law would be tightly focused. | Lawmakers ejected in Hong Kong debate on Chinese anthem bill
We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
The Twitter CEO stands by the company’s move to add fact-check labels to voting-related tweets by Donald Trump. | U.S. President threatens social media shutdown over Twitter fact-check label
Nirmala Sitharaman launches facility for instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar
The facility is now available for PAN applicants who possess a valid Aadhaar number and have a mobile number registered with Aadhaar. | Today’s top business news
Cricket Australia confirms India series as it announces summer schedule
Cricket Australia’s summer schedule will begin with the tour of Zimbabwe from August 9.