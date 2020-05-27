Top news of the day: Students allowed to appear for CBSE exams from current location; Trump offers to ‘mediate or arbitrate’ between India and China, and more

“Class 10 and 12 students who have to appear in pending board exams but have moved to different State or district during the lockdown when schools were closed, will be able to appear for exams at their present place only. They will not be required to travel back. The CBSE will issue a notification in this regard and modalities for registration of such requests,” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced.

The U.S. President previously offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, a proposal rejected by New Delhi which maintains that there is no role for any third party in bilateral issues. | China says situation at India border ‘overall stable and controllable’

The woman, believed to be a migrant worker, died of extreme heat, hunger and dehydration. The heart-wrenching video is said to be shot at Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar.

The senior lawyers, who include P. Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Prashant Bhushan, Indira Jaising, Vikas Singh, Iqbal Chavla, Navroz Seervai, said the way the Supreme Court chose to trust the “bland assertions and patently incorrect statements” made by the Centre reminded them of how it functioned during the Emergency era “when detenus were left to the tender mercy of the executive with ‘Diamond bright, Diamond hard hope” that something would be done”. | Randeep Surjewala seeks Supreme Court’s permission to intervene in suo motu case

India coronavirus lockdown Day 64 updates | Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

The sooner we get out of it, the better, he says during an interaction with public health experts. | Rahul weakening country’s resolve to fight pandemic: BJP

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (ACM) R.K.S. Bhadauria, received the first FOC standard LCA from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in a function held at Air Force Station, Sulur near Coimbatore.

North and central India have been reeling under a severe heatwave and temperatures have soared over 47°C at a few places.

Flags are flying at half-staff on more than 14,000 public buildings in Spain as the European nation holds its first of 10 days of national mourning for the victims of the coronavirus.

Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed, the U.S. President tweeted, singling out the Governor of California.

The e-tailer will fully fund the premium for this health insurance and has partnered with Acko General Insurance to manage the policy delivery and handling of claims and reimbursements. This will benefit lakhs of Amazon sellers — anyone who has had an active product listing on Amazon.in between January 2019 and 26 May 2020, as per the company. | Today’s top business news

Carlsen won both games with black pieces and, in between, drew with white, in the second of the best-of-four mini-match.