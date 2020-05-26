Top news of the day: India to continue HCQ use against COVID-19 even as WHO pauses drug’s trial; Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of migrant workers issue, and more

“We found there were no major side affects except for nausea, vomiting, palpitation occasionally. Hence in our advisory we have recommended that HCQ should be continued for prophylaxis as there is no harm. Benefit may be there,” ICMR chief Balram Bhargava said. The ICMR statement came against the backdrop of the World Health Organisation suspending the testing of the drug in COVID-19 patients temporarily in its global study following safety concerns. | WHO says it will temporarily drop HCQ from its global study | Centre’s lockdown strategy has failed: Rahul Gandhi

A Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah issued notice to the Centre, States and Union Territories and sought their replies by May 28 on the steps taken to redeem the situation. | Treat with urgency pleas against payment of full wages during lockdown, Supreme Court tells Centre

The commanders’ conference was originally scheduled to be held from April 13-18, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The locusts initially entered Rajasthan from Pakistan. From Rajasthan, locust swarms also entered Madhya Pradesh over the past few days.

This interim arrangement would continue till the Andhra Pradesh High Court considers the issue.

The IMD said rainfall is likely at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places. A few isolated will also receive extremely heavy falls, it added. IMD director-general Mrurunjay Mohapatra said that northeast India gets maximum rainfall in June, followed by May.

Bench seeks replies from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh; hearing adjourned for two weeks.

The U.S. President threatened to pull the Republican Convention out of North Carolina if its Democratic Governor did not guarantee that there would be no restrictions on crowd numbers. The convention is an event to nominate the GOP’s presidential candidate (expected to be Mr. Trump).

Salaries to be reduced at executive level, barring entry level workmen, from May till October this year. | Today’s top business news

The fissures among the top officials of the Indian Olympic Association have come out in the open with Secretary General Rajeev Mehta terming President Narinder Batra’s decision to dissolve the Ethics Commission “illegal”.