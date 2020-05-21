Top news of the day: Health Ministry credits timely identification and clinical management for India’s low COVID-19 mortality rate; Cyclone Amphan claims more than 80 lives, and more

“The case mortality rate in India is 3.06%, which is much lesser in comparison to the global case mortality rate of 6.65%,” the Ministry said. Further, 73% of the deaths had underlying co-morbidities. | Government’s insistence of no community spread ‘misleading’, says Sam Pitroda

Cyclone leaves 45 lakh affected in Odisha; at least 10 killed in Bangladesh. | ‘Worst over for India’ | Modi pledges all help | Migrant workers stare at uncertainty

The government will also prescribe minimum and maximum fares that airlines can sell on a given route. | Over 1.78 lakh train tickets booked within three hours

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana will benefit 19 lakh farmers and help bring more area under cultivation. | Farmers in Punjab and Haryana opt for more cotton acreage over labour-intensive rice

“Have you seen the method of Yogi [Adityanath] government to fight the coronavirus epidemic? When the Congress arranged buses for migrant labourers, the Yogi government sent Uttar Pradesh Congress president to jail in a false case,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a message. | Priyanka vs Adityanath: New battle lines in Uttar Pradesh?

Ram Nath Kovind said digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner.

The grim milestone is still only a fraction of the true number of infections from a virus that has claimed more than 328,000 lives in its whirl around the globe, according to AFP tally of official sources. | WHO records highest daily number of COVID-19 cases

Officials of the Union Health Ministry, along with the Drugs Controller-General of India held a discussion with the representatives of the U.S. pharmaceutical giant on May 20 to prepare a road map for introducing anti-viral drug remdesivir, which is being considered by many as a potential medication for COVID-19.

Production will resume from May 25 at its biggest plant in Narsapura in Karnataka followed by the other three plants from June first week. | Amazon enters Indian food delivery market | Today's top business news

Olivier Giroud joined Chelsea from London rivals Arsenal in January 2018.