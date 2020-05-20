Top news of the day: At least 2 dead in West Bengal as cyclone Amphan makes landfall; Health Ministry says India’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 39.62%, and more

The extremely severe cyclonic storm roared into West Bengal, making landfall at 2:30 p.m. between the State’s Digha and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh, unleashing heavy rain and high-velocity winds that left a trail of destruction.

The Union Health Ministry said that 7.9 people per lakh population got affected by COVID-19 in the country. | Lockdown has little impact on containing COVID-19: Congress

China has accused the Indian Army of crossing into its territory and “blocking” its patrols and “attempting to unilaterally change the status” on the Line of Actual Control between the two countries in Sikkim and Ladakh.

Its publication comes less than a fortnight after India announced building a road to Lipulekh pass.

The two BSF jawans were manning a checkpoint on the outskirts of the Srinagar city at Pandach Chowk when they were fired upon by militants.

Hardeep Puri had earlier said that flights will connect only those cities where the State governments are ready to allow opening of airports.

The evaluation process has already begun for exams which were conducted before the lockdown was announced.

Migrant workers bus row | Agra Police arrest Uttar Pradesh Congress chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress president and MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu and former legislator Vivek Bansal have been arrested by the Agra Police for protesting against the local administration’s refusal to allow buses to ply into Uttar Pradesh from Rajasthan.

People in Whitefield, Electronics City, HAL, HSR Layout and other areas posted on social media that they heard the noise at around 1.30 p.m. They termed it ‘loud boom’ and ‘thunderous noise’. Some also complained about windows rattling.

The U.S. and China had signed a deal in January to end their 22-month-long trade war.

Amidst the global economic recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, foreign investors have pulled out an estimated $26 billion from developing Asian economies and over $16 billion out of India, according to a Congressional report.

Teams in Spain's top two divisions began training in groups of up to 10 players from May 18.