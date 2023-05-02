May 02, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Defamation case | Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim protection to Rahul Gandhi

The Gujarat High Court on May 2 reserved its orders in the plea filed by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his criminal revision plea filed seeking a stay on his conviction in the “Modi surname” remark case. The Court has also declined to grant any interim protection to Mr. Gandhi on his plea seeking a stay on conviction.

Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief, says ‘one has to stop somewhere’

Amid buzz around his nephew and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar warming up to the BJP, Sharad Pawar on May 2 stepped down as president of the party and will not be contesting elections in the future. Announcing his big move at the release of the second edition of his political memoirs in Mumbai on Tuesday, the 82-year-old former Union Minister and four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister said that he has three years remaining in Rajya Sabha during which he will focus on issues related to Maharashtra in India with a caveat of not taking any responsibility.

Go First airline files for bankruptcy at National Company Law Tribunal

Low-cost carrier Go First has filed for bankruptcy at the National Company Law Tribunal and suspended its flight operations for the next two days. A senior DGCA official confirmed that the airline has suspended operations for May 3 and 4. The CEO of the airline told PTI that it had filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 | Congress releases manifesto, promises to repeal ‘anti-people laws’ passed by BJP

Releasing its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections on May 2, the Congress promised to repeal all “anti people and unjust laws” enacted by the BJP government within one year of forming the government, scrap National Education Policy (NEP), and accept the caste census report, besides reiterating it’s five “guarantees” announced earlier. The manifesto, called ‘ Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota‘ (Peaceful garden of all communities), was released in Bengaluru by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the State unit chief D.K. Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah and others.

Considering setting up of panel to examine execution of death row convicts by hanging: Centre to Supreme Court

The government apprised the Supreme Court on May 2 that it is considering the formation of a committee to examine the need for a painless and more dignified alternative to death by hanging. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Attorney General R. Venkataramani sought time till July to report back to the Supreme Court.

Sudan crisis: 231 Indians reach Ahmedabad from Jeddah

As many as 231 Indians, including 208 Gujarat residents, who were evacuated from strife-torn African nation Sudan under the Centre’s ‘Operation Kaveri’, landed at Ahmedabad airport on May 2, said a State Government official. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, who handles Non-Resident Gujarati (NRG) division of the State Government, welcomed these Indians at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport upon their arrival here from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on a special flight, said the official.

IPL 2023: LSG vs CSK | Rahul’s injury big concern for Lucknow as they get ready for Chennai challenge

Hit by injuries to skipper KL Rahul and seamer Jaydev Unadkat, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be wary of Chennai Super Kings’ ability to bounce back when the two sides face each other in an Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on May 3. LSG would also be facing the heat after failing to chase down a meagre total of 126 in their own den, getting bundled out for just 108 in 19.5 overs by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

IPL 2023: PBKS vs MI | Punjab to test Mumbai’s class in crucial game

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians’ class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match in Mohali on May 3. A win will give MI the much-needed push on the points table, while a loss will see them slip further and chart a familiar course like the previous edition. MI had finished 10th and last in the previous edition.

The fight is for my self-respect: Jagadish Shettar

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar, who has also served previously as Speaker, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka president, and as a Minister in the State Cabinet, has now caught the attention of the nation for defying the party’s diktat to retire from active politics. Hailing from a family that has been associated with the Jan Sangh for a long time, Mr. Shettar delivered a shock to the BJP high command by rebelling against the saffron party. The senior Lingayat leader’s decision to quit the BJP and join the Congress party may impact the political equations in the Kittur Karnataka region. In an interview to The Hindu , Mr. Shettar delineated the reasons for his decision.

TMC accuses Congress of ‘double standards’ over stand on BJP’s ‘misuse’ of Central agencies

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has slammed the Congress for “double standards” over its stand on the “misuse” of Central agencies by the Union government against Opposition parties. He said the Congress “welcomes” it when CBI and ED “harass” other Opposition parties, but frowns when its leaders are summoned.

NIA raids 12 locations in J&K in 2022 terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on May 2 conducted searches at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe in a case registered last year to unearth criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities. The terror plan was reprtedly hatched by the cadres and overground workers (OGWs) of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates or off-shoots at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, sources said.

Congress guarantees designed for grabbing 85% commission, says PM Narendra Modi

Responding to Congress describing the BJP government in Karnataka as a 40% commission government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to rubbish the opposition party’s guarantees and also project the Congress as more corrupt. He alleged that the Congress designed its guarantees – monthly ₹2,000 to every woman head of the family, monthly 200 units of electricity to every household free of cost, monthly 10 kg free rice to every family and monthly unemployment compensation of ₹3,000 to degree holders and ₹1,500 to diploma holders for two years and free travel for women in government buses – to grab 85% commission.

Six former bureaucrats join Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj campaign

Inspired by the ongoing work carried out by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, six bureaucrats on May 2 joined the latter’s campaign Jan Suraj with an aim to bring change in society. Jan Suraj Padyatra was started on October 2, 2022, a march on foot across the State. Out of the six, two were from the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and four from Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) having served on different posts in Bihar. They all gathered at Jan Suraj office in Patna.

Bilkis Bano case | SC defers to May 9 hearing on pleas challenging remission of 11 convicts

The Supreme Court on May 2 deferred to May 9 the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the remission granted to the 11 convicts last year in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. A Bench of justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna was told by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Gujarat Government, that they are not claiming any privilege and are not filing any plea for review of the March 27 order of the court, which had asked for production of original records, with regard to the remission granted to the convicts.

U.S. commission seeks sanctions on Indian agencies over ‘violation’ of religious freedom

A federal U.S. commission has urged the Biden administration to impose targeted sanctions on Indian Government agencies and officials responsible for “severe violations” of religious freedom in the country by freezing their assets. The U.S. Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) also recommended to Congress to raise the issue of religious freedom during U.S.-India bilateral meetings and hold hearings on it.