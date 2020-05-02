Top news of the day: Modi discusses second stimulus package with top Ministers; barber shops, e-commerce sale of non-essentials allowed in green and orange zones, and more

The Finance Ministry is scheduled to make a detailed presentation to the Prime Minister on the state of economy and several initiatives that it plans to undertake to stimulate the economy. | PM must lay out exit plan, bring economy back on track, says Congress

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1, while extending the lockdown for two more weeks till May 17, lifted many restrictions in green and orange zones. | Under which zone does your district lie?

To help the poor tide over the COVID-19 crisis, the government had on March 26 said ex-gratia payment of ₹500 would be credited to women Jan Dhan account holders for the next three months, starting from April. | MHA reconstitutes empowered groups

According to a senior scientist of India’s apex health research body, determining whether or not the SARS-CoV-2 strain has changed form will help in ensuring the effectiveness of a potential vaccine. “The study will also indicate whether it has become more virulent and increased transmission capability.”

This is the steepest reduction in non-subsidised cooking gas prices ever. It beats ₹150.5 per cylinder cut effected in January 2019.

The U.P. CM also asked officials to compile all details including names, addresses, mobile numbers and work competencies of labourers returning to the State to facilitate their employment.

They hail from 28 districts but most of them are from the Rohtas. They included labourers, students and pilgrims. They were taken to a local school near the station for lunch and to fill a form after thermal screening.

He asks Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to share data relating to COVID-19 “transparently”. | The mystery of the low COVID-19 numbers in West Bengal

All the three districts in Garhwal region where the four Himalayan shrines, also known as chardham, fall in the green zone.

The Directorate of Health Service order said many hospitals were insisting on a COVID-19 test before treatment.

One new imported coronavirus case was reported on May 1 with no new local infection, the National Health Commission said on May 2. The Hubei Province and its capital Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, have not reported any coronavirus case for 28 consecutive days since April 4. | Virus infections in Europe climb over 1.5 million | Health official says U.S. missed some chances to slow coronavirus

The meeting, which happened in two separate sessions through video-conference, saw participation of managing directors and CEOs of major public- and private-sector banks, the RBI said in a statement after the meeting. | Smartphone sales in India hits zero in April, May too hot to handle

However, England are scheduled to tour India in January for a five-Test series, so, it remains to be seen how the scheduling will work out.

