Top news of the day: India’s COVID-19 deaths 0.2 per lakh against 4.1 worldwide, says Health Ministry; lakhs evacuated as weakened cyclone Amphan rumbles towards Indian shores, and more

Also, a record number of 1,08,233 samples were tested for COVID-19 on May 18 in the country. So far a total of 24,25,742 samples have been tested, the Ministry said.

A National Disaster Response Force team evacuates people from a coastal villages near Dhamra in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on May 19, 2020. Photo: Twitter/@PIBBhubaneswar

Super cyclone Amphan weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on May 19 as it moved closer to the coast, triggering rainfall in several parts of Odisha. The system is likely to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands during May 20 afternoon or evening. | Kolkata hunkers down ahead of Amphan landfall

After the Congress claimed on May 18 it had sent the State government a list of 1,000 buses along with driver details, the U.P. government accused the party of including details of three-wheelers, ambulances and goods carriers in the list. | Full coverage

As lakhs of migrant workers continue to walk to reach their homes amid the lockdown, the Union government on Tuesday issued new guidelines stating that the schedule, destination and stoppage of Shramik Special trains will be decided by the Ministry of Railways (MoR) based on requests from States. | Full coverage

The amended laws violate workers’ right to assemble peacefully, form unions or associations, it says.

Since the start of Lockdown 1.0, Opposition leaders such as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury had been pushing for a joint meeting of the Opposition parties but it kept getting deferred, a senior leader told The Hindu. Now, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has once again taken a fresh initiative to bring Opposition leaders together.

In view of representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in India due to changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give an opportunity, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.

The fatwa was issued in response to a query put to the seminary, its spokesman Ashraf Usmani said. The fatwa said the Eid prayers can be offered in the same manner that the Friday prayers are now being read at home. It said, not holding the Eid namaz in the usual manner is pardonable in circumstances such as these.

As the World Health Assembly met virtually to discuss COVID-19, U.S. President also threatens to leave the organisation. | Despite FDA warning, Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine

Countries taking part in the WHO's annual assembly, being held virtually for the first time, adopted a resolution by consensus urging a joint response to the crisis. The resolution, tabled by the European Union, said the investigation should include a probe of “the actions of WHO and their time-lines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic”. | China says Trump’s threat to pull out of WHO an attempt to shift blame on COVID-19

The take home pay due in June, July and August would increase, while employer’s contribution due in June, July and August would reduce. | No penal proceedings for delay in provident fund contributions during lockdown

ICC panel does not bar use of sweat.

