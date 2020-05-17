Top news of the day: Coronavirus lockdown extended till May 31; rural jobs scheme gets ₹40,000 crore under Atmanirbhar package, and more

Coronavirus | NDMA directs Centre, States to extend lockdown till May 31

The National Disaster Management Authority in exercise of powers of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 directs the Centre and States to continue lockdown measures till May 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | Centre allocates an additional ₹40,000 crore to MGNREGS

Announcing fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the allocation for MGNREGS is being increased by ₹40,000 crore over and above the ₹61,000 crore budgeted earlier. Also, public expenditure on health will be increased, she said without giving details. | First tranche | Second tranche | Third tranche | Fourth tranche | Fifth tranche

India coronavirus lockdown Day 54 updates | Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Coronavirus lockdown | U.P. withdraws notification on increased work hours

The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn its recent order increasing daily work hour shifts in manufacturing units from the existing 8 hours to 12 hours. The Yogi Adityanath government on May 8 passed a notification diluting provisions of the Factories Act of 1948 and increased work timings by providing certain exemptions to factories. | Stop politicising plight of migrant workers, Nirmala tells Congress

Coronavirus | Made-in-India test swabs to cost only one-tenth of imported ones

Officials said it all started about 10 days back when Ravi Kapoor, Secretary, Textiles contacted Johnson & Johnson and Reliance to check whether India can manufacture swab required for testing purposes.

Coronavirus | No grains, matchmaking for Saharias as lockdown gnaws away at harvest season in Madhya Pradesh

Each spell of migration in April-May opens up the prospect of match-making for the particularly vulnerable tribal group which marries outside the village. | Punjab staring at ₹50,000 crore loss, says Amarinder Singh

Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 31

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that intra-district e-passes, which were necessary, were discontinued in 25 districts, the government would continue with inter-district e-passes. | No fresh lockdown advisory from Centre; Bengal to continue status quo

Coronavirus | Nepal thanks India for providing medical supplies to fight COVID-19

India’s Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the Pathodetect COVID-19 Qualitative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test kits manufactured in India to Nepal’s Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal. | Number of coronavirus cases crosses 40,000 in Pakistan

Coronavirus | China reports 17 new coronavirus cases; Wuhan continues mass testing campaign

China’s National Health Commission said five of the new coronavirus cases, including three domestically transmitted, were recorded in Jilin Province on May 15. Jilin city went into a lockdown this week after a cluster of new coronavirus cases were reported. | Spraying disinfectants can be harmful, says WHO

Coronavirus | Traders ‘deeply disappointed’ with govt.’s economic package

The Confederation of All India Traders says it will seek the immediate intervention of the Prime Minister.

Non-coronavirus news

Odisha braces for heavy rain from cyclonic storm Amphan

Former bureaucrats call for halt to Central Vista revamp

Gen. Rawat calls for leeway in defence procurement

U.K. media watchdog fines Zakir Naik’s Peace TV £300,000 for ‘hate speech’

China warns U.S. of 'all necessary measures' over Huawei rules