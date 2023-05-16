May 16, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Karnataka government formation | KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar arrives at Congress president Kharge’s residence

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, who is aspiring to become the Chief Minister, on May 16 afternoon arrived in the national capital for holding discussions on the chief ministerial candidate and formation of the Congress Government, with central leaders of the party. Later on Tuesday evening, Mr. Shivakumar reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in the national capital, where the two leaders are expected to hold talks.

SC collegium recommends elevation of Prashant Mishra, Viswanathan as apex court judges

Supreme Court Collegium, on May 16, recommended Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Supreme Court senior advocate K.V. Vishwanathan as judges of the Supreme Court. Justice Mishra is ranked 21 in the All India seniority list of the judges of the High Court. He would represent the State of Chhattisgarh

Changes in recruitment system ended corruption, nepotism, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday (May 16) that changes brought in by his government in the recruitment system have ended the possibility of corruption and nepotism as he gave away appointment letters to over 71,000 people at a ‘ Rozgar Mela‘. From applying for government jobs to the announcement of results, the entire process has been made online, he said while elaborating on employment opportunities and infrastructure development ushered by the BJP dispensation at the Centre in the last nine years.

Gadkari gets another threat call at official residence in Delhi

An unidentified man made a threatening call on the landline number of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s official residence on Motilal Nehru road here, police said on May 16. The call was received by a staff of Gadkari’s office Monday night. The caller did not share his details and demanded to speak to the Minister and threaten him, a senior police officer said. “The caller spoke in Hindi and said ‘ mujhe mantri ji se baat karni hai, unhe threaten karna hai‘ (I want to talk to the minister and want to threaten him), and disconnected the call,” he said.

Telecom Bill should be finalised by July: Vaishnaw

The Indian Telecommunication Bill, a draft version of which was released earlier this year for public comment, should ideally take its final form by July, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters on Tuesday. “We have consulted practically every possible stakeholder,” Mr. Vaishnaw said. “The primary focus [for the Bill] is that the telecom sector in India should be globally benchmarked, should be a sunrise sector, should have lot of scope for innovation, a simple regulatory framework, and … user protection has to be the prime focus,” Mr. Vaishnaw added.

Lt. Gen. Devendra Sharma takes over as Western Command’s Chief of Staff

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma on Tuesday (May 16) took over as the Chief of Staff of the Indian Army’s Western Command. On the occasion, Mr. Sharma laid a wreath at the ‘Veer Smriti’ war memorial and paid homage to the bravehearts of the Western Command, an official statement said. The Lieutenant General is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy.

Pakistan court reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s bail plea in cases registered against him in Punjab province since May 9

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on May 16 reserved the verdict on Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition seeking bail in all cases registered against him in Punjab province following his arrest in a corruption case last week that sparked violent protests by his supporters. Mr. Khan, 70, had filed the plea on Saturday, a day after being released on bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Hardeep Puri rules out BJP-SAD alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha election

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has ruled out the possibility of the BJP reviving its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Lok Sabha polls next year. The BJP remained in alliance with SAD for 25 years earlier but the SAD failed to come up to the expectations of the people of Punjab, Mr. Puri told reporters in Kapurthala on May 16. The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas said the SAD has lost its credibility among voters in Punjab as shown in the recent Jalandhar by-election poll results and rejected the possibility of any alliance with the party.

IPL 2023, GT vs SRH | Focused on my strengths, trying to keep it tight: Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami on his 4-wicket haul

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami’s four-wicket haul helped his team defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the post-match presentation, Shami said that he was focusing to keep the bowling tight and bowl in good areas. He also praised his partner Mohit Sharma as he provided effective support. “I was focusing on my strengths and trying to keep it tight. I always try to bowl in good areas. Just like the game against Delhi, the ball was moving off the deck. It’s very good to have a pacer like Mohit Sharma in the middle overs who uses the variations smartly,” the Indian fast-bowler added.

Injured Archer out of Ashes, Bairstow replaces Foakes for Ireland test

ngland fast bowler Jofra Archer was on Tuesday ruled out of the Ashes series against Australia starting next month but a fit-again Jonny Bairstow has returned to the test squad for the one-off match against Ireland on June 1. Archer spent 17 months on the sidelines following elbow and back injuries before returning to international cricket in January. The 28-year-old, who will be missing for the rest of the summer, played five matches for Mumbai Indians before the injury ended his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint last week.

Vijay Antony on ‘Pichaikkaran 2’ and listening to the audience ‘inside him’

When Vijay Antony speaks to me ahead of the release of Pichaikkaran 2, the time is around 3 a.m. in the wee hours of the morning. One naturally can sense a bit of tiredness in his voice — the CGI work for the film took some time, he says — and yet the conversation that follows brims with positivity, as he digs deep to let us make sense of everything about him. He even uses the timing of this interview as an allegory of how he looks at himself. “We are both respectful of each other’s time, and we don’t want to push this to tomorrow... another day full of uncertainties. I am sincere and truthful about this particular moment.” This is what he believes is the reason for his success. “I am not great at direction or music or anything; I just put in my effort sincerely, and I am confident that I will fight to the extreme when complications arise.”

M.S. Dhoni signing shirt was an ‘emotional moment’ for me, says Sunil Gavaskar

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar reveals experiencing an “emotional moment” when he got M.S. Dhoni’s autograph on his shirt after Chennai Super Kings’ last league round match at the Chepauk against Kolkata Knight Riders in this IPL. Gavaskar, who was on the field with the broadcast unit after the game on Sunday night, requested Dhoni to sign his shirt as CSK players were doing a lap of honour around the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Proposal to rename Forest Conservation Act reflects govt’s mindset of imposing ‘one language’: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday (May 16) said one of the proposed amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, is to rename it “ Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam“, alleging it reflects the Modi government’s mindset of “imposing one language”. In a tweet, the Congress general secretary said there are many things wrong with the amendments to the Act, now being studied by a Select Committee of Parliament.

Will work as a responsible opposition in Karnataka: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said the BJP has accepted the people’s mandate and will work as a responsible opposition in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on May 16, she said victory and loss in elections are common. When asked about the tug-of-war between former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar for the post of CM, she said, “I don’t want to comment on the internal matter of the Congress. Their leaders will handle (the tussle over the CM’s post).”

UK university takes roadshow to India to strengthen scientific partnerships

A senior delegation from the University of Manchester is on an India visit this week to strengthen partnerships and seek new opportunities around science, health and humanities, the leading educational institution in the north of England said on Monday. Visiting Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, the university roadshow comes close on the heels of a landmark agreement to collaborate in the field of science and innovation to help drive economic growth and create skilled jobs.

FM Sitharaman advises new recruits to inform public about ‘Rozgar Mela’ scheme

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 16 appealed to the persons who received their appointment letters under the latest Rozgar Mela to spread the word about the scheme’s benefits to the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations across the country. After presenting the job offers to about 250 people at an event in Chennai, Ms. Sitharaman said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.