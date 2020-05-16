News

Top news of the day: 25 migrant workers killed in Uttar Pradesh road accident; India opens space sector to private players, and more

An excavator gathers the wreckage of a truck transporting goods and migrant labourers going back to their hometowns after it collided with another vehicle in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on May 16, 2020.

An excavator gathers the wreckage of a truck transporting goods and migrant labourers going back to their hometowns after it collided with another vehicle in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on May 16, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Coronavirus | At least 25 migrant labourers killed in truck collision near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh

Auraiya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh said the incident took place at 3.30 a.m. Many of the victims were from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, he said. Fifteen were seriously injured and shifted to the Saifai Medical College in Etawah, he said. | Video

Coronavirus | Distribute free ration to eight crore migrants within 15 days: Centre to States

According to the Food Ministry, about 142 lakh migrants will benefit in Uttar Pradesh and in Bihar (86.45 lakh), Maharasthra (70 lakh), West Bengal (60.1 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (54.64 lakh), Rajasthan (44.66 lakh), Karnataka (40.19 lakh), Gujarat (38.25 lakh), Tamil Nadu (35.73 lakh), Jharkhand (26.37 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (26.82 lakh) and Assam (25.15 lakh). | Rahul Gandhi interacts with home-bound migrant workers | Condition of migrant labourers is nothing but a human tragedy, says Madras High Court

India coronavirus lockdown Day 53 updates | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Helpline numbers | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Coronavirus | India opens space sector to private players

In her fourth press conference in as many days, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the focus of the fourth tranche of the stimulus would be coal, minerals, defence production, civil aviation sector, power distribution companies in Union Territories, space sector and atomic energy sector. | Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | First tranche | Second tranche | Third tranche

Coronavirus | HRD Ministry to announce CBSE class 10, 12 exam schedule on May 18

“CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datesheets of the board exams of classes 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted (sic),” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted.

Coronavirus | India’s top government cyber agency flags increasing phishing attacks in the name of Aarogya Setu app

“Aarogya Setu app-focussed phishing have seen high rise. Scamsters impersonate as HR department, CEO, or any other known person and target users by spreading messages like ‘your neighbour is affected’, ‘see who all are affected’, ‘someone who came in contact with you tested positive’, ‘recommendations to self-isolate’, ‘guidelines to use Aarogya Setu’ among others,” the CERT-In said in a latest advisory accessed by PTI.

Coronavirus | CRPF orders immediate withdrawal of orderlies from retired officials

The step has been initiated after reports emerged about four jawans posted with a retired official testing positive. | Over 300 police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | M.P. in the middle of a migrant rush

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked his counterparts of the States from where labourers are starting and their home States to coordinate with him in order to ensure that “nobody needs to go on foot”. | Full coverage: Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

Coronavirus | It’s a work-from-home Congress as U.S. House approves proxy vote

The House approved the new rules on May 15, during what could likely be the Chamber’s last fully in-person votes for the foreseeable future. | Cambodia says all COVID-19 patients recovered, no new cases for a month | No special favours: New Zealand PM turned away from cafe

Coronavirus | Mineral production flat in March

For the whole 2019-20 year, mineral production rose by 1.7%, the Mines Ministry said in a release.

Coronavirus | Afridi buys Mushfiqur Rahim’s bat for $20,000 to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work

Last month, the Bangladesh wicketkeeper announced he was auctioning the willow, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in his country. | Kaneria breaks his silence, says Afridi was always against him and ruined his ODI career

Non-coronavirus news

