Top news of the day: Third tranche of corona package to focus on agriculture sector; Supreme Court says it can’t stop or monitor movement of migrant workers on roads, and more

Coronavirus lockdown | Third tranche of economic package to focus on agriculture sector, says Sitharaman
In the third tranche of the COVID-19 economic package, the government announced a slew of measures for agriculture sector, including a ₹1.63 lakh crore outlay, and amending the stringent Essential Commodities Act to remove cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato from its purview.
Coronavirus | Can’t stop or monitor movement of migrant workers on roads, says Supreme Court
The apex court said it was for the government to take necessary action in this regard. | Migrant workers in U.P. find meagre solace in shovels
Coronavirus | Harsh Vardhan appeals all States, UTs to ban sale of tobacco products, spitting in public
In a letter to all State Health Ministers, Mr. Vardhan said smokeless tobacco users have a tendency to spit in public places or otherwise and therefore, increase health risks especially those of spreading contagious diseases like COVID-19, tuberculosis, swine flu, encephalitis and others.
Coronavirus | Supreme Court to cancel summer vacations, to work till June 19 as of now
Further plans on whether to continue functioning or go for a short break to facilitate the judges — who are drawn from across the country — go to their native places would be taken after June 19.
Coronavirus | Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order to close liquor shops in Tamil Nadu
A Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao, S.K. Kaul and B.R. Gavai also froze the proceedings before the High Court even as it issued formal notice to the respondents (who were PIL petitioners in the high court), asking them to respond within four weeks.
Coronavirus | Don’t take coercive action against firms on full wages, Supreme Court tells government
Separate petitions have also been filed by entities from the micro, small and medium sector against the government’s order to pay full wages to their workers. | Trade unions to go on strike on May 22 to protest against labour laws suspension
Coronavirus | Bhupesh Baghel asks Centre to return CSR donations made by Chhattisgarh industrialists to PM CARES
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had demanded an audit of PM CARES fund and said the account of money received in it and spent be made public.
Coronavirus | World Bank approves another $1 billion to support India’s fight against COVID-19
The money will also be used for reforms in social security net, making it more integrated, portable and focussed on urban poor.
Coronavirus | U.S. envoy calls out harassment of minorities in India over COVID-19
U.S. envoy for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback has called out COVID-19-related rhetoric and harassment in India — especially against Muslims — while also praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s messages for unity.
Coronavirus | Taiwan rejects China’s main condition for WHO participation
China says Taiwan can only participate under the “one China” principle, in which it accepts it is a part of China. | China stealing US research on COVID-19: Pompeo
Coronavirus | Analysts unimpressed by fiscal stimulus
Coronavirus | SAI formulates SOP for centres but training to resume only after MHA clearance
SAI has sent across the draft to the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to seek their view on the recommendations.
Analysis | Congress president post: The young versus the old divide in the party
From outright disinterest to I-will-do-whatever-my-party-says, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been ambivalent about the leadership question.
- New Kailash-Mansarovar road: Nepal may have raised issue at someone else’s behest, says Army Chief
- Onset of monsoon over Kerala likely to be delayed by four days: IMD
- Participating in sale of Virgin Australia: IndiGo’s largest shareholder InterGlobe Enterprises
- ‘Don’t want to speak to President Xi right now’: Trump rules out renegotiating trade deal with China