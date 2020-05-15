News

Top news of the day: Third tranche of corona package to focus on agriculture sector; Supreme Court says it can’t stop or monitor movement of migrant workers on roads, and more

A migrant worker cries in New Delhi on May 15, 2020 as she and others were stopped from crossing into Uttar Pradesh.

A migrant worker cries in New Delhi on May 15, 2020 as she and others were stopped from crossing into Uttar Pradesh.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Coronavirus lockdown | Third tranche of economic package to focus on agriculture sector, says Sitharaman

In the third tranche of the COVID-19 economic package, the government announced a slew of measures for agriculture sector, including a ₹1.63 lakh crore outlay, and amending the stringent Essential Commodities Act to remove cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato from its purview.

Coronavirus | Can’t stop or monitor movement of migrant workers on roads, says Supreme Court

The apex court said it was for the government to take necessary action in this regard. | Migrant workers in U.P. find meagre solace in shovels

India coronavirus lockdown Day 52 updates | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Helpline numbers | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Coronavirus | Harsh Vardhan appeals all States, UTs to ban sale of tobacco products, spitting in public

In a letter to all State Health Ministers, Mr. Vardhan said smokeless tobacco users have a tendency to spit in public places or otherwise and therefore, increase health risks especially those of spreading contagious diseases like COVID-19, tuberculosis, swine flu, encephalitis and others.

Coronavirus | Supreme Court to cancel summer vacations, to work till June 19 as of now

Further plans on whether to continue functioning or go for a short break to facilitate the judges — who are drawn from across the country — go to their native places would be taken after June 19.

Coronavirus | Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order to close liquor shops in Tamil Nadu

A Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao, S.K. Kaul and B.R. Gavai also froze the proceedings before the High Court even as it issued formal notice to the respondents (who were PIL petitioners in the high court), asking them to respond within four weeks.

Coronavirus | Don’t take coercive action against firms on full wages, Supreme Court tells government

Separate petitions have also been filed by entities from the micro, small and medium sector against the government’s order to pay full wages to their workers. | Trade unions to go on strike on May 22 to protest against labour laws suspension

Coronavirus | Bhupesh Baghel asks Centre to return CSR donations made by Chhattisgarh industrialists to PM CARES

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had demanded an audit of PM CARES fund and said the account of money received in it and spent be made public.

Coronavirus | World Bank approves another $1 billion to support India’s fight against COVID-19

The money will also be used for reforms in social security net, making it more integrated, portable and focussed on urban poor.

Coronavirus | U.S. envoy calls out harassment of minorities in India over COVID-19

U.S. envoy for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback has called out COVID-19-related rhetoric and harassment in India — especially against Muslims — while also praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s messages for unity.

Coronavirus | Taiwan rejects China’s main condition for WHO participation

China says Taiwan can only participate under the “one China” principle, in which it accepts it is a part of China. | China stealing US research on COVID-19: Pompeo

Coronavirus | Analysts unimpressed by fiscal stimulus

Today’s top business news — Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance.

Coronavirus | SAI formulates SOP for centres but training to resume only after MHA clearance

SAI has sent across the draft to the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to seek their view on the recommendations.

Non-coronavirus news:

Analysis | Congress president post: The young versus the old divide in the party

From outright disinterest to I-will-do-whatever-my-party-says, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been ambivalent about the leadership question.

