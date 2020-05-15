Top news of the day: Third tranche of corona package to focus on agriculture sector; Supreme Court says it can’t stop or monitor movement of migrant workers on roads, and more

In the third tranche of the COVID-19 economic package, the government announced a slew of measures for agriculture sector, including a ₹1.63 lakh crore outlay, and amending the stringent Essential Commodities Act to remove cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato from its purview.

The apex court said it was for the government to take necessary action in this regard. | Migrant workers in U.P. find meagre solace in shovels

In a letter to all State Health Ministers, Mr. Vardhan said smokeless tobacco users have a tendency to spit in public places or otherwise and therefore, increase health risks especially those of spreading contagious diseases like COVID-19, tuberculosis, swine flu, encephalitis and others.

Further plans on whether to continue functioning or go for a short break to facilitate the judges — who are drawn from across the country — go to their native places would be taken after June 19.

A Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao, S.K. Kaul and B.R. Gavai also froze the proceedings before the High Court even as it issued formal notice to the respondents (who were PIL petitioners in the high court), asking them to respond within four weeks.

Separate petitions have also been filed by entities from the micro, small and medium sector against the government’s order to pay full wages to their workers. | Trade unions to go on strike on May 22 to protest against labour laws suspension

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had demanded an audit of PM CARES fund and said the account of money received in it and spent be made public.

The money will also be used for reforms in social security net, making it more integrated, portable and focussed on urban poor.

U.S. envoy for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback has called out COVID-19-related rhetoric and harassment in India — especially against Muslims — while also praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s messages for unity.

China says Taiwan can only participate under the “one China” principle, in which it accepts it is a part of China. | China stealing US research on COVID-19: Pompeo

SAI has sent across the draft to the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to seek their view on the recommendations.

From outright disinterest to I-will-do-whatever-my-party-says, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been ambivalent about the leadership question.