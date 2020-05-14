Top news of the day: Centre announces free food grains to migrant workers, concessional credit to farmers; Vijay Mallya faces extradition to India in 28 days, and more

At a news conference, the Finance Minister said 8 crore migrant workers will get 5 kg of food grains and 1 kg of pulses free for two months, while 50 lakh street vendors rendered jobless by the lockdown would be given a working capital loan of ₹10,000 each. As many as 2.5 crore farmers will be provided ₹2 lakh crore of concessional credit through Kisan Credit Cards.

The embattled liquor baron lost his application seeking leave to appeal in the U.K. Supreme Court, weeks after the London High Court rejected his appeal against an extradition order to India on charges of fraud and money laundering related to unrecovered loans to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. | Mallya asks government to accept loan repayment offer, close case against him

The Department of Personnel and Training may provide option for work from home to the eligible officers/staff for 15 days in a year as a matter of policy, the paper said as it asked Ministries and departments to send their suggestions by May 21. | President Ram Nath Kovind takes 30% salary cut

Announcement comes amid reports of protest and road blockades by migrants over poor quality of food and lack of basic amenities at quarantine centres. | 9 migrant workers killed, 50 injured in M.P. highway accident

Many passengers, who arrived on the first train from Delhi to Bengaluru on May 14, alleged that the authorities did not inform them about institutional quarantine while booking tickets. They only got to know of it after they boarded the train at Delhi. | Regular train tickets cancelled till June 30, Shramik Specials to continue

The Bombay High Court has sought the Centre’s response to a petition seeking declaration of funds received by the Prime Minister’s Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund. | PM CARES makes first allocations

RSS leader Krishna Gopal and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar will also speak during the virtual interaction on May 17. | Indian origin engineer charged in $10-million U.S. COVID 19 relief fraud

The COVID-19 Accountability Act mandates the President to make a certification to Congress within 60 days that China has provided a full and complete accounting to any COVID-19 investigation led by the U.S., its allies or U.N. affiliates such as the World Health Organisation and has closed all operating wet markets that have the potential to expose humans to health risks through the introduction of zoonotic disease into the human population. | Trump calls Dr. Fauci’s remarks on risks to reopening schools unacceptable | Coronavirus may never go away, WHO warns

In January, before COVID-19 became a pandemic, the U.N. forecast a modest acceleration in growth of 2.5% in 2020. | The economic fallout of COVID-19

Talking to Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, du Plessis said travel was going to be an issue despite Australia being less affected by the deadly contagion.

