News

Top news of the day: Centre announces free food grains to migrant workers, concessional credit to farmers; Vijay Mallya faces extradition to India in 28 days, and more

A migrant worker carries a girl on his shoulders as he crosses a field to take shelter under a bridge in New Delhi on May 14, 2020 after him and his family were stopped from crossing to Uttar Pradesh.

A migrant worker carries a girl on his shoulders as he crosses a field to take shelter under a bridge in New Delhi on May 14, 2020 after him and his family were stopped from crossing to Uttar Pradesh.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | Nirmala Sitharaman announces second tranche of economic package, to benefit migrant workers, small farmers

At a news conference, the Finance Minister said 8 crore migrant workers will get 5 kg of food grains and 1 kg of pulses free for two months, while 50 lakh street vendors rendered jobless by the lockdown would be given a working capital loan of ₹10,000 each. As many as 2.5 crore farmers will be provided ₹2 lakh crore of concessional credit through Kisan Credit Cards.

Vijay Mallya loses leave to appeal against extradition in U.K. Supreme Court

The embattled liquor baron lost his application seeking leave to appeal in the U.K. Supreme Court, weeks after the London High Court rejected his appeal against an extradition order to India on charges of fraud and money laundering related to unrecovered loans to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. | Mallya asks government to accept loan repayment offer, close case against him

Coronavirus | Government offices to continue with staggered attendance, 15 days work from home a year

The Department of Personnel and Training may provide option for work from home to the eligible officers/staff for 15 days in a year as a matter of policy, the paper said as it asked Ministries and departments to send their suggestions by May 21. | President Ram Nath Kovind takes 30% salary cut

India coronavirus lockdown Day 51 updates | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Helpline numbers | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Coronavirus | Bihar to reimburse train fare, provide financial assistance if inmates complete quarantine

Announcement comes amid reports of protest and road blockades by migrants over poor quality of food and lack of basic amenities at quarantine centres. | 9 migrant workers killed, 50 injured in M.P. highway accident

Coronavirus | Chaos at Bengaluru City railway station over mandatory institutional quarantine

Many passengers, who arrived on the first train from Delhi to Bengaluru on May 14, alleged that the authorities did not inform them about institutional quarantine while booking tickets. They only got to know of it after they boarded the train at Delhi. | Regular train tickets cancelled till June 30, Shramik Specials to continue

Coronavirus | Plea seeks declaration of amount received, spent by PM-CARES Fund

The Bombay High Court has sought the Centre’s response to a petition seeking declaration of funds received by the Prime Minister’s Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund. | PM CARES makes first allocations

Coronavirus | Union Minister V. Muraleedharan to address Indian-Americans on pandemic

RSS leader Krishna Gopal and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar will also speak during the virtual interaction on May 17. | Indian origin engineer charged in $10-million U.S. COVID 19 relief fraud

Coronavirus | Trump to look into legislation proposing sanctions on China

The COVID-19 Accountability Act mandates the President to make a certification to Congress within 60 days that China has provided a full and complete accounting to any COVID-19 investigation led by the U.S., its allies or U.N. affiliates such as the World Health Organisation and has closed all operating wet markets that have the potential to expose humans to health risks through the introduction of zoonotic disease into the human population. | Trump calls Dr. Fauci’s remarks on risks to reopening schools unacceptable | Coronavirus may never go away, WHO warns

Coronavirus | U.N. forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2%

In January, before COVID-19 became a pandemic, the U.N. forecast a modest acceleration in growth of 2.5% in 2020. | The economic fallout of COVID-19

Coronavirus | Du Plessis suggests two-week isolation period for players before and after T20 WC

Talking to Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, du Plessis said travel was going to be an issue despite Australia being less affected by the deadly contagion.

Non-coronaviru news

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Kingfisher Airlines crisis
PNB-Nirav Modi case
US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS
Indian National Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 8:08:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-may-14-2020-centre-announces-free-food-grains-to-migrant-workers-concessional-credit-to-farmers-vijay-mallya-faces-extradition-to-india-in-28-days-and-more/article31584429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY