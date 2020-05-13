Top news of the day: Nirmala Sitharaman announces ₹3 lakh crore collateral-free loans for businesses; number of coronavirus cases in India crosses 75,000, and more

This will benefit 45 lakh small businesses, the Finance Minister said detailing parts of the ₹20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package. The loan will have a 4-year tenure and will have a 12-month moratorium, she said. Also, ₹20,000 crore subordinate debt will be provided for stressed MSMEs, she said adding this would benefit 2 lakh such businesses. Also, MSME definition has been changed to allow units with investment up to ₹1 crore to be called micro units in place of ₹25 lakh now.

“No Action, Messaging Only (NAMO),” former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday created an acronym to describe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in which he announced a stimulus package of ₹20 lakh crore. Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said the announcements were like a blank page. | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury praises PM for ‘sincere attempts’ to ferry stranded migrants

According to the Health Ministry website, more than 70% of the deaths are due to comorbidities. | AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

“We will follow the existing labour laws and ensure that the migrant labourers returning to the State can be employed here. The government can employ them under the 100-day-work scheme (MGNREGA),” the Chief Minister said. | Efforts on to resolve issues at quarantine centres for migrants: Bihar govt

The canteens of Central Armed Police Force cater to around 10 lakh personnel and 50 lakh families.

Two persons died and several others were injured after a supply truck carrying migrant labourers from Ahmedabad on May 13 rammed into a truck near Kanpur Dehat. | 169 stranded Sikkim residents return to State: official

“There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control,” Dr. Fauci warned a Senate committee and the nation as more than two dozen States have begun to lift their lockdowns as a first step toward economic recovery. | 5 plagues have come out of China in last 20 years, says U.S. National Security Advisor

According to China’s National Health Commission, seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on May 12 of which one is imported and the other six cases locally transmitted. Also on May 12, eight new asymptomatic cases were reported taking their total to 750, the NHC said. | Wuhan to test entire population

More than 2.7 crore young people in their 20s lost their jobs in April, along with 3.3 crore people in their 30s, said Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy managing director and chief executive Mahesh Vyas. | Twitter makes it official to let employees work from home ‘forever’

Clubs compete for likes and shares in this online rugby tournament.

