Top news of the day: Aarogya Setu made mandatory for travel on special trains; Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS, and more

The announcement comes after the guidelines issued by the Railways said that all passengers were “advised” to download and use the Aarogya Setu application. | Over 45,000 bookings worth ₹16 crore so far for special trains: Railways | No quarantine for passengers arriving at Delhi railway stations without COVID-19 symptoms

Green status on Aarogya Setu app, detailed questionnaire for passengers, web check-in and temperature checks for all passengers have also been proposed. | Air India headquarters sealed for two days after employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Former Prime Minister was admitted to the hospital late on May 10 following reports of febrile reaction to a new medication.

A group of 42 brick-makers, including women and children, battle stigma and a scorching sun as they walk back from Odisha. | For Odisha migrant workers, it’s a double quarantine | Migrant workers from West Bengal, Bihar protest in Jaipur

A high-powered committee appointed by the Maharashtra government, however, has not specified any time frame for the jail authorities to release the prisoners.

“6,037 Indians have been flown back to India in 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission in 5 days beginning from 7th May 2020,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said. | Visa, OCI card suspension prevents several Indians in U.S. from flying back home

China’s National Health Commission said one imported case was recorded in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on May 11 while no local infections were reported. | As nations reopen, warning emerges about virus tracing voids

Mr. Trump abruptly ended his White House news conference following combative exchanges with reporters Weijia Jiang of CBS News and Kaitlan Collins of CNN. | White House directs staff to wear masks after officials contract coronavirus

“Production has commenced at the Manesar plant and the first car would roll out today,” Maruti Suzuki India chairman R.C. Bhargava said on May 12. The facility has commenced operations on a single shift basis with up to 75% employees allowed currently, he added. | De-globalisation, a business truth in post-pandemic world: survey | Today's top business news

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held from November 2 to 21 this year but was postponed last month due to the coronavirus outbreak, which brought global sports activities to a grinding halt.

