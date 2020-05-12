News

Top news of the day: Aarogya Setu made mandatory for travel on special trains; Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS, and more

Migrant workers pass through Bhopal on May 12, 2020 as they travel from Maharashtra to Varanasi.

Migrant workers pass through Bhopal on May 12, 2020 as they travel from Maharashtra to Varanasi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus lockdown | Aarogya Setu app mandatory for travel on 15 special trains: Railways

The announcement comes after the guidelines issued by the Railways said that all passengers were “advised” to download and use the Aarogya Setu application. | Over 45,000 bookings worth ₹16 crore so far for special trains: Railways | No quarantine for passengers arriving at Delhi railway stations without COVID-19 symptoms

Coronavirus lockdown | Civil Aviation Ministry suggests ‘no cabin baggage’ in first post-lockdown flights

Green status on Aarogya Setu app, detailed questionnaire for passengers, web check-in and temperature checks for all passengers have also been proposed. | Air India headquarters sealed for two days after employee tests positive for coronavirus

India coronavirus lockdown Day 49 updates | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Helpline numbers | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

The Former Prime Minister was admitted to the hospital late on May 10 following reports of febrile reaction to a new medication.

Coronavirus lockdown | Chhattisgarh migrant workers not allowed to rest on long journey home from Odisha

A group of 42 brick-makers, including women and children, battle stigma and a scorching sun as they walk back from Odisha. | For Odisha migrant workers, it’s a double quarantine | Migrant workers from West Bengal, Bihar protest in Jaipur

Coronavirus | Maharashtra panel decides to temporarily release 50% prisoners to decongest jails

A high-powered committee appointed by the Maharashtra government, however, has not specified any time frame for the jail authorities to release the prisoners.

Coronavirus | Over 6,000 Indians brought home on 31 flights during first five days of Vande Bharat mission

“6,037 Indians have been flown back to India in 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission in 5 days beginning from 7th May 2020,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said. | Visa, OCI card suspension prevents several Indians in U.S. from flying back home

Coronavirus | China reports 16 new coronavirus cases amid fears of second wave

China’s National Health Commission said one imported case was recorded in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on May 11 while no local infections were reported. | As nations reopen, warning emerges about virus tracing voids

Coronavirus | Trump abruptly ends press conference after spat with reporters

Mr. Trump abruptly ended his White House news conference following combative exchanges with reporters Weijia Jiang of CBS News and Kaitlan Collins of CNN. | White House directs staff to wear masks after officials contract coronavirus

Coronavirus | Maruti resumes operations at Manesar plant on single shift basis

“Production has commenced at the Manesar plant and the first car would roll out today,” Maruti Suzuki India chairman R.C. Bhargava said on May 12. The facility has commenced operations on a single shift basis with up to 75% employees allowed currently, he added. | De-globalisation, a business truth in post-pandemic world: survey | Today's top business news

Coronavirus | FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India to be held from February 17 to March 7 next year

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held from November 2 to 21 this year but was postponed last month due to the coronavirus outbreak, which brought global sports activities to a grinding halt.

Non-coronavirus news:

The Hindu is India’s fastest growing English daily, fourth time in a row

The Hindu has consolidated its leadership position as the fastest growing English daily in India with Total Readership (TR) witnessing a growth of 6% and Average Issue Readership (AIR) of 4% over Q3 ‘19, registering the highest growth rate among the top three national English dailies, whereas The Times of India and the Hindustan Times have declined in AIR.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 7:46:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-may-12-2020-aarogya-setu-made-mandatory-for-travel-on-special-trains-manmohan-singh-discharged-from-aiims-and-more/article31567240.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY