May 01, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 | BJP promises to implement uniform civil code and NRC in manifesto

The ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karnataka, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls, released on May 1. “We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose,” according to the manifesto.

On May Day, T.N. CM Stalin announces withdrawal of controversial amendment to Factories Act

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said that the State’s recent controversial Bill, amending the Factories Act, 1948, to enable extended working hours in select factories, has been withdrawn. Addressing May Day celebrations organised by the ruling DMK-affiliated Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) at the May Day Park in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said that all the MLAs would soon be told about the withdrawal of the Bill.

Re-examination of sedition law in motion, consultations in final stage, Govt informs SC

The government in the Supreme Court on May 1 said it has initiated the “process of re-examination” of Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code and consultations are in its “final stage”. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Attorney General R Venkataramani said the government is “very keen”.

SpiceJet joins ‘Operation Kaveri’, flies 184 rescued Indians from Jeddah to Kochi

SpiceJet on May 1 said it plans to operate more flights from Saudi Arabia to different Indian cities to bring back people evacuated from Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’. The airline operated its first evacuation flight from Jeddah to Kochi on April 30, evacuating 184 stranded Indians, who were stuck in Sudan. In a release, the carrier said it is in regular touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to coordinate further evacuation efforts.

GST revenues hit record-high in April at ₹ 1.87 lakh crore

India’s gross GST revenues hit a record high in April at ₹ 1,87,035 crore, 12% higher than the same month last year which had clocked the previous highest tax tally of ₹1.67 lakh crore. GST Revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 16% higher in April year-on-year. The Finance Ministry did not disclose the revenues attributable to goods imports for April, which had risen 8% in March.

UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate, potentially in Saudi

Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to send representatives for negotiations, potentially in Saudi Arabia, the United Nations’ top official in the country told The Associated Press on May 1, even as the two sides clashed in the capital despite another three-day extension of a fragile cease-fire. The talks would initially focus on establishing a “stable and reliable” cease-fire monitored by “national and international” observers, Volker Perthes said. A string of temporary truces over the past week has de-escalated fighting only in some areas, while in others, fierce battles have continued to drive civilians from their homes and push the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Divorce can be granted on ‘grounds of irretrievable breakdown’: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on May 1 held that it can use its extraordinary powers to do “complete justice” under Article 142 of the Constitution and dissolve a marriage on the ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown’ of the union. Usually, the apex court has to refer the parties back to the family courts concerned for a long wait for a formal decree of separation and divorce.

For injury hit Satwik, this Asian championship title is a stepping stone for Olympics

For injury-hit R. Satwiksairaj, it has never been easy to stage those comebacks given the kind of mental and physical challenges he has to face. But, the gifted shuttler believed in one mantra — good things are always waiting for me despite bad phases. “Well, I always believed in God, especially during those testing times. Fortunately, this Asian Championship doubles gold (partnering Chirag Shetty) after coming back from an injury was another special and unforgettable,” Satwik informed The Hindu in a chat from Dubai even as the feeling of being newly-crowned champions hasn’t yet sunk in.

Make Sri Lanka a developed country by 2048, President Wickremesinghe says in Labour Day message

President Ranil Wickremesinghe on May 1 invited all Sri Lankan workers to participate in making the cash-strapped island nation a developed country by 2048 when it will celebrate the centenary of independence from Britain. In a message to mark International Workers’ Day, he said it is important to recognise the significant role that the working people play in the economic progress of a country. Mr. Wickremesinghe, also the country’s finance minister, acknowledged that workers were a driving force behind Sri Lanka’s overcoming of challenges and leading the nation forward throughout history.

Don’t have magic lamp to predict Opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on May 1 said he does not have a magic lamp that can predict Opposition unity ahead of the next year’s parliamentary elections but said non-BJP parties must realise the need to come together to safeguard democracy in the country Mr. Abdullah added that his party will not beg for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir but is ready to fight panchayat and local body polls that are likely to be held later this year.

After Bihar, Odisha govt. begins Backward Class survey

The much-awaited survey of the other backward classes (OBCs) started across Odisha on May 1, an official said. The survey is being conducted by the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes in both online and offline mode and will continue till May 27. It is being carried out in all 314 blocks and 114 urban local bodies of the State.

Nitish will fail in uniting opposition, says Kushwaha; pledges not to merge Party

Former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) Chief Upendra Kushwaha on May 1 took a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his attempt of uniting the opposition at the national level to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Kushwaha claimed that his entire attempt will have no outcome and he is just trying to make the perception of the opposition’s unity which will ultimately fail.

Data | Kolkata records hottest April, east and north-east sizzle

On April 16, the West Bengal administration released a directive instructing schools, colleges, educational establishments and universities, comprising private institutions, to stay shut the following week due to intense heat wave conditions. Additionally, it even advanced the summer vacations of some educational institutions. This was a step in the right direction because according to the data from the IMD’s gridded database, in 2023, for the first time, the maximum temperature crossed the 40°C mark in Kolkata for the month of April. The oldest data available in the IMD gridded database was from April 1952.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asks why Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not mention B.S. Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai in his speeches in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the allegations of corruption against the BJP government in Karnataka. Addressing a rally in Arsikere in Hassan district on May 1, Rahul Gandhi asked why the BJP’s star campaigner does not speak about Karnataka in his campaign speeches. “Everybody, including children, in the State knows about the allegations of 40% commission against the State Government. Prime Minister must have been aware of the allegations. But he does not talk,” he said.

Referee’s error in Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match casts pall on Bundesliga race; no help from VAR

A refereeing error has become the focus of attention in the Bundesliga after it helped Bayern Munich regain the lead from Borussia Dortmund with four rounds of the league remaining. The video assistant referee didn’t intervene to award a penalty in Dortmund’s game on April 28 as the team was held to a 1-1 draw with Bochum on Friday night, a result that could have a major impact on the title race.

Constituency profile: Bantwal — Six-time MLA B. Ramanath Rai enters contest for ninth time

Having emerged victorious six times in eight elections in Bantwal Assembly constituency since 1985, B. Ramanath Rai of the Congress is in the fray for the ninth time against BJP MLA Rajesh Naik U. for the elections scheduled on May 10. Bantwal has traditionally been a stronghold of the Congress having elected the party’s candidates nine times since 1957. While the CPI had won the Bantwal seat in 1972 (B.V. Kakkillaya), the BJP had won thrice — 1983 (N. Shiva Rao), 2004 (B. Nagaraja Shetty), and 2018 (Rajesh Naik U.).