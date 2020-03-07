Top news of the day: Number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 34, Uddhav Thackeray offers ₹1 crore for Ram temple in Ayodhya, and more

Two persons from Ladakh with travel history to Iran and one from Tamil Nadu who visited Oman test positive. | Kuwait suspends flights from India, six other countries | Updates | Full coverage

India has finally shared two whole genome sequence data of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID). The two sequences were shared by the Pune-based National Institute of Virology. This news comes after The Hindu reported on March 4 that India has not shared any genome sequence data with the GISAID. | Coronavirus dos and don’ts

Italy is currently reporting more deaths per day from the virus than any other country in the world and the government this week ordered the closure of schools, universities, cinemas and theatres around the country to try to stem the infections. | Overall risk to U.S. public remains low, says Donald Trump

There were 99 fresh cases of infection, according to the National Health Commission, with a rise in new cases outside the virus epicentre of Hubei Province for a third consecutive day. | Egypt says cruise ship quarantined over new virus cluster

The amount would not be on behalf of the Maharashtra government or the Shiv Sena, but a personal contribution towards the Ram Temple trust in the capacity of “a Bhakt”, Mr. Thackeray clarified.

External Affairs Minister hits out at those criticising India over the new citizenship law.

The bank’s loan book registered a spike especially in 2016-17 and 2017-18, the two years immediately following demonetisation, the former Union Finance Minister said adding that the RBI and the government both should be made accountable. | Yes Bank customers scramble for cash withdrawal at branches, most ATMs run dry | ED continues questioning Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday slapped a 48-hour ban on Asianet News and Media One news channels for what it described as biased coverage of the communal violence. The Centre has since lifted the ban, and the channels are back on the air.

The Dehradun resident was expressing how she had suffered due to high cost of medicines after she suffered from paralysis in 2011.

Monuments, including the Taj Mahal, would be free for all women visitors. | After a ban of 23 years, female worshippers can now pray at Pakistan’s Sunehri Masjid

The Congress had alleged that the opposition BJP was trying to poach its MLAs to bring down the State government.

Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, a brother of King Salman, and the monarch’s nephew Prince Mohammed bin Nayef were accused of treason and taken from their homes early Friday by black-clad royal guards, the Wall Street Journal reported citing unnamed sources. The New York Times also reported the detentions, adding that Prince Nayef’s younger brother, Prince Nawaf bin Nayef, had also been detained.

Expressions of interest for the strategic sale of BPCL were invited by May 2, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in the bid document.

Poonam Yadav had bamboozled Australia in the opening game, snapping four wickets to power India to a 17-run win but skipper Meg Lanning urged her side to brace up for other threats including the left-arm Indian bowlers.