Top news of the day: COVID-19 cases in India rise to 31, Nirmala Sitharaman reassures Yes Bank depositors, and more

One more person from the national capital has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total cases in the country to 31. The patient has recently travelled to Thailand and Malaysia. The patient is stable and being monitored, a statement released by the Union Health Ministry said. The global march of the virus triggered a vigorous appeal from the WHO for governments to pull out all the stops to slow the epidemic, as it drained colour from Holi festivities, closed Bethlehem’s the Church of the Nativity and blocked Italians from visiting elderly relatives in nursing homes. | Day’s updates | Full coverage

The precautionary measure will be effective from March 7. | Centre exempts govt. employees from marking biometric attendance | Watch: COVID-19 dos and don’ts

Talks to bring back stranded nationals are at an advanced stage, he says. | 124 people killed amid 4,747 confirmed cases in Iran

Google, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, and Ford have also restricted or banned travel in light of the ongoing outbreak. | Facebook, Google ask San Francisco staff to work from home | YouTube demonetising videos on coronavirus: Report | Twitter bans posts that ‘dehumanise’ people in connection with diseases | Google, Apple crack down on mischievous coronavirus apps

Move follows instructions from the Health Department.

“I’m in continuous interaction with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank is fully seized of the matter and has assured they will give a quick resolution. I want to assure every depositor that their money shall be safe. Their monies are safe,” Ms. Sitharaman told reporters. | TTD withdrew ₹1300 crore from YES Bank recently

Plea seeks CBI probe into alleged “criminal conspiracy” hatched by the Centre, Delhi government.

As many as 57 persons have been identified in separate hoardings that have come up in the Hazratganj, Thakurganj, Hasanganj and Qaiserbagh police station areas.

Solicitor-General says police had unearthed another “contemptuous” speech made by Mr. Mander.

Mr. Hussain was arrested on March 5 after a Delhi court dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the case. | State has failed to do its job, say ex-SC judges on Delhi riots

The Taliban, the largest Islamist militant group in Afghanistan, said in a statement they were not involved in the attack at a ceremony. A top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present at the event but escaped unharmed.

The sudden plunge came with all eyes on Russia at the gathering of OPEC countries and non-cartel producers in Vienna. | Business Live: News updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The World Cup will now be held in two parts before the Olympic Games - Rifle and Pistol competitions on May 5-12, 2020; Shotgun competitions - on June 2-9, 2020.