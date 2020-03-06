News

Top news of the day: COVID-19 cases in India rise to 31, Nirmala Sitharaman reassures Yes Bank depositors, and more

Students hold placards during a COVID-19 awareness rally in Hyderabad on March 6, 2020.

Students hold placards during a COVID-19 awareness rally in Hyderabad on March 6, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

COVID-19 | India COVID-19 cases rise to 31

One more person from the national capital has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total cases in the country to 31. The patient has recently travelled to Thailand and Malaysia. The patient is stable and being monitored, a statement released by the Union Health Ministry said. The global march of the virus triggered a vigorous appeal from the WHO for governments to pull out all the stops to slow the epidemic, as it drained colour from Holi festivities, closed Bethlehem’s the Church of the Nativity and blocked Italians from visiting elderly relatives in nursing homes. | Day’s updates | Full coverage

COVID-19 | Retreat event at Attari-Wagah border to be conducted without spectators, says BSF

The precautionary measure will be effective from March 7. | Centre exempts govt. employees from marking biometric attendance | Watch: COVID-19 dos and don’ts

COVID-19 | Iranian flight to bring 300 swabs of Indians for testing, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri

Talks to bring back stranded nationals are at an advanced stage, he says. | 124 people killed amid 4,747 confirmed cases in Iran

COVID-19 | LinkedIn makes job interviews virtual over virus scare

Google, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, and Ford have also restricted or banned travel in light of the ongoing outbreak. | Facebook, Google ask San Francisco staff to work from home | YouTube demonetising videos on coronavirus: Report | Twitter bans posts that ‘dehumanise’ people in connection with diseases | Google, Apple crack down on mischievous coronavirus apps

COVID-19 | Amritanandamayi stops darshan at Kerala ashram

Move follows instructions from the Health Department.

Yes Bank issue | Want to assure every depositor that their money shall be safe: Nirmala Sitharaman

“I’m in continuous interaction with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank is fully seized of the matter and has assured they will give a quick resolution. I want to assure every depositor that their money shall be safe. Their monies are safe,” Ms. Sitharaman told reporters. | TTD withdrew ₹1300 crore from YES Bank recently

Nirbhaya case | Convict Mukesh Singh moves Supreme Court seeking restoration of his legal remedies

Plea seeks CBI probe into alleged “criminal conspiracy” hatched by the Centre, Delhi government.

Now, police banners in Lucknow show anti-CAA protesters accused of violence

As many as 57 persons have been identified in separate hoardings that have come up in the Hazratganj, Thakurganj, Hasanganj and Qaiserbagh police station areas.

Delhi violence | Police should take same action against leaders spewing hate, Harsh Mander tells Supreme Court

Solicitor-General says police had unearthed another “contemptuous” speech made by Mr. Mander.

Delhi violence | Court sends Tahir Hussain to seven-day police custody

Mr. Hussain was arrested on March 5 after a Delhi court dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the case. | State has failed to do its job, say ex-SC judges on Delhi riots

Attack in Kabul kills at least 27 people, wounds dozens

The Taliban, the largest Islamist militant group in Afghanistan, said in a statement they were not involved in the attack at a ceremony. A top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present at the event but escaped unharmed.

Oil prices plunge over 5% on OPEC reports, coronavirus

The sudden plunge came with all eyes on Russia at the gathering of OPEC countries and non-cartel producers in Vienna. | Business Live: News updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

COVID-19 | Delhi shooting World Cup postponed, Olympic test event cancelled

The World Cup will now be held in two parts before the Olympic Games - Rifle and Pistol competitions on May 5-12, 2020; Shotgun competitions - on June 2-9, 2020.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Delhi violence 2020
Citizenship Amendment Act
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2020 7:48:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-march-6-2020-covid-19-cases-in-india-rise-to-31-nirmala-sitharaman-reassures-yes-bank-depositors-and-more/article31002309.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY