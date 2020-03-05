Top news of the day: Number of COVID-19 cases in India rises to 30, Supreme Court to step in on March 23 if Nirbhaya case convicts are not hanged on March 20, and more

The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran, say official sources. | Delhi shuts primary schools till March 31 | All about COVID-19

Samples of two women from Hyderabad which were sent to the National Instiute of Virology (NIV), Pune, have tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said they did not send any more samples to the NIV for tests. | COVID-19 scare grips Telangana

India and the EU decided to reschedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brussels in view of the advice by health authorities in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. | Watch — COVID-19: Dos and don’ts from the Health Ministry

Iran and Italy have the world’s highest death tolls due to coronavirus outside of China. | In Italy and beyond, virus outbreak reshapes work and play | Netanyahu encourages Israelis to replace handshakes with ‘Namaste’ | China death toll surpasses 3,000

The Supreme Court on March 5 made it clear that any delay in the scheduled execution of death sentence of the four Nirbhaya gang-rape case convicts on March 20 will see the court itself step in on March 23 to promptly decide the government’s appeal for permission to separately hang them to death.

The Lok Sabha passed a motion suspending seven Congress members for the remaining period of the Budget session for their “gross misconduct” after they snatched papers from the Speaker’s table, and “utter disregard” for House rules.

‘There was a need to update the the NPR to “incorporate the changes due to birth, death and migration’.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought urgent hearing of matters related to the citizenship law.

A police officer confirmed that as per the information provided to them from hospitals, total 44 deaths were reported from the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) hospital, followed by five from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, three at the Lok Nayak (LNJP) hospital and one at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. | Full coverage

This was the fifth attempt at bail by Modi, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March last year and is scheduled for an extradition trial between May 11 and 15. | All you need to know about PNB-Nirav Modi case

A Russia-backed Syrian offensive to regain control over Idlib — the last opposition-controlled region in the country — has pushed nearly a million Syrians toward Turkey.

EPFO cuts interest rate on deposits to 7-year low, oil prices rise ahead of OPEC meet, Yes Bank shares zoom 29%, and more.

Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually the semifinal was called off without a ball being bowled, taking Indians into the summit clash and leaving England players in tears.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday chaired a meeting with the functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram, a forum founded by him to facilitate his political entry.