Top news of the day: India reports 28 coronavirus cases, all websites open for access on 2G speed in J&K, and more

Students wear masks as they attend class at a government school in Hyderabad on March 4, 2020.

Students wear masks as they attend class at a government school in Hyderabad on March 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

COVID-19 | India reports 21 new coronavirus cases; 17 Indians abroad infected

With India reporting new cases of COVID-19 this week, the Union government and States have geared up to tackle the situation. A high-level meeting was chaired by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his Holi Milan event. The official confirmed cases in India as of today stands at 28. It includes 17 from Jaipur, 6 in Agra, 3 in Kerala and one each in Telangana and Delhi. Three patients from Kerala have recovered from the illness. Seventeen Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs said. | Bye-bye handshakes: how COVID-19 is changing global habits | Explained: When can people transmit the novel coronavirus? | Day’s updates | Full coverage

COVID-19 | 6 members of Delhi patient’s family test positive for coronavirus

14 Italian tourists and their Indian driver also test positive. | Watch: COVID-19 — Dos and don’ts from the Health Ministry

COVID-19 | Two samples from Hyderabad sent to NIV Pune for further tests

Telangana Health Department officials are gripped with anxiety as two out of 47 samples, in which viral load is reportedly high, are being sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for further tests to confirm COVID-19.

COVID-19 | China reports fall in cases, South Korea death toll hits 32

South Korea has seen a rapid rise in infections in recent days. | Vietnamese song ‘Jealous Coronavirus’ created to spread awareness on COVID-19 goes viral | First COVID-19 case at European Union agency in Brussels

All websites open for access on 2G speed in J&K

Ban on high-speed Internet extended till March 17.

Delhi riots | Hear pleas on March 6, Supreme Court tells Delhi HC

Less than a week ago, the High Court adjourned to April 13 the hearing of petitions seeking immediate registration of FIRs against those who egged mobs on with their hate speeches. It had seemed to agree with the government that the “atmosphere was not conducive” for action.

M.P. government crisis | MLAs ‘rescued’ from Gurugram hotel, says State Congress unit

Two Madhya Pradesh Ministers flew to New Delhi in the wee hours of the day and along with Congress MP Digvijaya Singh staged a political rescue of six MLAs supporting the Kamal Nath government reportedly lodged at a hotel in Manesar by the BJP, purportedly scripting their cross over in a bid to undermine the Congress regime. Another four MLAs, three from the Congress and an independent, had been flown to Bengaluru from New Delhi. Madhya Pradesh Congress media chief Shobha Oza said party leaders were in contact with them, and the situation was under control.

Execution of Nirbhaya case convicts | Delhi government moves court for fresh date

President Ram Nath Kovind rejects mercy petition of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar held guilty of culpable homicide for death of Unnao rape victim’s father

Special Court says the expelled BJP MLA had no intention of killing the person, but he was beaten so brutally that he died.

ISRO postpones GISAT-1 launch due to technical reasons

Revised launch date will be announced later. GISAT-1 is short for Geo-Imaging Satellite and is the first of two earth imagers planned in a geostationary orbit. | Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in first half of 2021: Govt

Govt approves amendments to Companies Act

This is the second time the law is being amended in the past one year.

Government detaches GAIL, OIL and other PSUs from AGR case

The DoT had sought ₹1.83 lakh crore from GAIL and ₹48,489 crore from OIL by including their revenues from oil and gas business in calculating dues for leasing out surplus bandwidth capacity to third parties.

Cricket | Sunil Joshi named selection committee chairman, Harvinder Singh added to panel

Joshi replaces MSK Prasad, Harvinder replaces Gagan Khoda; the existing members of the selection panel are Jatin Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh.

