Top news of the day: 1,000 evacuated from Nizamuddin mosque with 24 testing coronavirus positive, Maharashtra govt staff to get salary in two instalments, and more

All symptomatic people were being tested for COVID-19 after shifting them to different hospitals in the city, officials said. While some 330 have been sent to hospitals, over 700 have been sent to different government-run quarantine facilities. A total of 24 people from the centre have tested positive for COVID-19, though not all of them are from Delhi. | Nizamuddin centre COVID-19 cases spark a controversy

Punya Salila Srivastava, a Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, told reporters during a daily briefing that over 23 lakh people are also being provided food at these camps.

Blames 'fake' online messages for the panic.

The pilots have also raised questions about the lack of medical facilities.

Hours after announcing cut in salaries of all elected representatives, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and all Ministers, the Maharashtra government has withdrawn it.

Gita Sen, director and distinguished professor, Ramalingaswami Centre on Equity & Social Determinants of Health (RCESDH), Public Health Foundation of India, spoke to The Hindu about how the stigma attached to COVID-19 is much like what was seen with HIV/AIDS and how it is a result of poor knowledge.

On March 30, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1,200 mark in India. Kerala recorded the most cases, followed closely by Maharashtra, which recorded the most COVID-19 deaths. Apart from these two States, the case progression in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat were notably rapid. Kerala's rate of testing was the highest and Jharkhand's the lowest.

Urging governments at all levels in the region to stay engaged in efforts to combat the virus, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Dr. Takeshi Kasai says, "This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard. We need every country to keep responding according to their local situation."

The death toll has risen to 8,189, while the number of cases rose to 94,417 on March 31 from 85,195 the day before.

The videos showed the far-right leader flouting social distancing guidelines by mixing with supporters in Brasilia and urging them to keep the economy going.

"If the economic situation were to deteriorate further, and the lower-case scenario prevails, then poverty is estimated to increase by about 11 million people," it said in its April 2020 Economic Update for East Asia and the Pacific ahead of the annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

This scheme, called Sahyog, is available for all drivers of all categories, and eligible drivers will be able to access loan amounts of up to ₹1200 per week.

Rohit, who is the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team, has donated ₹45 lakh and ₹25 lakh to the PM and CM's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) respectively.