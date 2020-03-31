Top news of the day: 1,000 evacuated from Nizamuddin mosque with 24 testing coronavirus positive, Maharashtra govt staff to get salary in two instalments, and more

Coronavirus | 1,000 evacuated from Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat centre; sent to hospitals, quarantine facilities
All symptomatic people were being tested for COVID-19 after shifting them to different hospitals in the city, officials said. While some 330 have been sent to hospitals, over 700 have been sent to different government-run quarantine facilities. A total of 24 people from the centre have tested positive for COVID-19, though not all of them are from Delhi. | Nizamuddin centre COVID-19 cases spark a controversy
Coronavirus | Over 21,000 camps operational in country housing over 6.6 lakh people, says Home Ministry
Punya Salila Srivastava, a Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, told reporters during a daily briefing that over 23 lakh people are also being provided food at these camps. | Ensure food, medicines for migrant workers in shelters, says Supreme Court | Full coverage: Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants
Coronavirus | Mass migration defeats Corona preventive measures, Union Home Ministry tells Supreme Court
Blames ‘fake’ online messages for the panic. | Watch — Trains and stadiums turn COVID-19 quarantine facilities
Coronavirus | Air India pilots say safety protocols during COVID-19 operations inadequate
The pilots have also raised questions about the lack of medical facilities. | Provide security to doctors, other healthcare providers, J&K HC directs police
Coronavirus | Maharashtra govt says no pay cut; salary to be disbursed in two instalments
Hours after announcing cut in salaries of all elected representatives, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and all Ministers, the Maharashtra government has withdrawn it. | Helpline numbers
Coronavirus | Preventing stigma related to COVID-19 requires full-throated campaign, says public health expert Gita Sen
Gita Sen, director and distinguished professor, Ramalingaswami Centre on Equity & Social Determinants of Health (RCESDH), Public Health Foundation of India, spoke to The Hindu about how the stigma attached to COVID-19 is much like what was seen with HIV/AIDS and how it is a result of poor knowledge. | Putting Coronavirus myths to rest — The Hindu In focus Podcast
Coronavirus | Which States recorded the most coronavirus cases, deaths, and the best testing rates?
On March 30, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1,200 mark in India. Kerala recorded the most cases, followed closely by Maharashtra, which recorded the most COVID-19 deaths. Apart from these two States, the case progression in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat were notably rapid. Kerala’s rate of testing was the highest and Jharkhand’s the lowest. | To reduce coronavirus spread, India needs to test more
Coronavirus | Pandemic ‘far from over’ in Asia and Pacific, WHO warns
Urging governments at all levels in the region to stay engaged in efforts to combat the virus, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Dr. Takeshi Kasai says, “This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard. We need every country to keep responding according to their local situation.” | In a first, UN adopts 4 resolutions through email voting
Coronavirus | Spain registers overnight death toll of 849, highest so far
The death toll has risen to 8,189, while the number of cases rose to 94,417 on March 31 from 85,195 the day before. | Iran death toll climbs to 2,898
Coronavirus | Facebook, Instagram, take down Brazil President Bolsonaro’s videos
The videos showed the far-right leader flouting social distancing guidelines by mixing with supporters in Brasilia and urging them to keep the economy going. | Fake news pandemic surges on Facebook, Twitter
Coronavirus | World Bank says about 11 million could be driven into poverty in East Asia and Pacific
“If the economic situation were to deteriorate further, and the lower-case scenario prevails, then poverty is estimated to increase by about 11 million people,” it said in its April 2020 Economic Update for East Asia and the Pacific ahead of the annual spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. | Pakistan approves ₹1,200-billion relief package as coronavirus cases surge
Coronavirus | Ola to provide interest-free loans to drivers for three weeks in face of COVID-19 lockdown
This scheme, called Sahyog, is available for all drivers of all categories, and eligible drivers will be able to access loan amounts of up to ₹1200 per week. | Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance
Coronavirus | Rohit Sharma donates ₹80 lakh
Rohit, who is the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team, has donated ₹45 lakh and ₹25 lakh to the PM and CM’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) respectively. | Umpire Anil Chaudhary rediscovers farming skills during the lockdown