Top news of the day: India suspends visas of travellers from five coronavirus-hit countries, U.N. Human Rights chief moves Supreme Court against CAA, and more

COVID-19 | India suspends visas of travellers from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, along with China

Visas, both regular and electronic, granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to any of the five countries on or after February 1, 2020, also stand cancelled. | After Delhi man tests positive, panic in Noida school | Full coverage

COVID-19 | Modi reviews preparedness

Six cases with “high-viral load” detected in Agra. | Full coverage

Citizenship Amendment Act | U.N. Human Rights chief goes to Supreme Court

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has filed an application in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act. This rare intervention by the topmost world body on human rights drew a strong response from the Ministry of External Affairs which argued that the law was an internal matter of India.

All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens, says Mamata

Ms. Banerjee also slammed the Modi government for its handling of the communal riots in Delhi which has claimed 46 lives so far, and asserted she will not allow West Bengal turn into another Delhi.

Delhi violence | Man who pointed gun at unarmed policeman arrested from U.P.

In a video that went viral, the man, identified as 33-year-old Shahrukh, could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24.

Pulwama terror attack | NIA arrests father-daughter duo

The arrest comes days after NIA arrested 22-year-old Shakir Bashir Magrey, an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative. The accused had tracked the movement of CRPF convoys and allegedly helped assemble the bomb used in the attack that killed at least 40 paramilitary personnel.

Modi to hand over his social media accounts to “inspiring women” on March 8

This put to rest feverish speculation all of Monday night after Mr. Modi’s announcement considering renouncing his social media accounts.

Supreme Court dismisses Fadnavis review plea in forgery, criminal defamation cases

In October 2019, the court directed the former Maharashtra Chief Minister to face trial for suppressing information about two pending forgery and criminal defamation cases in his 2014 poll documents.

COVID-19 | Iran death toll rises to 77

“Whatever helps public health and prevents the spread of the disease is good and what helps to spread it is sin,” Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said. | China reports 125 new cases, lowest number in six weeks | Full coverage

Taliban attack Afghan army bases, throwing peace talks into doubt

The intra-Afghan negotiations are due to begin March 10 according to a U.S.-Taliban deal signed in Doha. | Comment: Who won the Afghan war?

Vodafone Idea pays ₹3,042.80 crore as spectrum dues to DoT

The payment comes even as the telecom firm faces balance adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of ₹53,500 crore.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India faces England in repeat clash of 2018

In 2018, England had beaten India before losing the final to Australia.

Bengal enters first Ranji Trophy final in 13 years

Mukesh Kumar ran through Karnataka’s second innings with a career-best six-wicket haul as Bengal hammered their star-studded opponents by 174 runs to enter their first Ranji Trophy final in 13 years in Kolkata.