Top news of the day: Number of coronavirus cases in India crosses 1,000, exodus of migrant workers out of Delhi continues unabated, and more

Coronavirus | Number of coronavirus virus cases in India crosses 1,000
At least 31,412 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus — some 22,260 of those in Europe — since the epidemic started in China in December, as of 3.30 pm IST. With 10,023 deaths, Italy alone accounts for almost a third of the world death toll. The next countries with the highest official deaths are Spain (6,528), China (3,295), Iran (2,640) and France (2,314). | Day’s updates | Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
Coronavirus | Exodus of migrant workers out of Delhi continues unabated
However, police have blocked their entry into the Anand Vihar bus terminus on the Delhi-U.P. border. | Similar stories, very personal tragedies
Coronavirus | Migrant workers returning to Balarampur village in West Bengal told to live in trees
Taking the coronavirus outbreak and the media campaign about social distancing seriously, the villagers asked these men to make trees their home during the self-quarantine. | Lockdown forces migrant workers to walk from Manesar to home in Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus | I apologise to the countrymen, says PM in Mann ki Baat
“I seek forgiveness ... I strongly feel, you will forgive me. When I see my poor brothers and sisters, then I definitely feel that they would say what kind of prime minister is this who has put us in this trouble. I specially seek their forgiveness. You had to undergo problems. I understand but there is no other way out to fight the coronavirus for a country with a population of 130 crore,” he said. “But this is a battle for life and death.” | In letter to Modi, Rahul offers suggestions to deal with exodus of migrant workers
Coronavirus | Centre warns lockdown violators of 14-day quarantine
Centre asked States and Union Territory administrations to effectively seal borders to stop movement of migrant workers. | Discrete groups of Central officials and Ministers lead the fight against COVID-19
Coronavirus | SpiceJet pilot tests positive, staff sent on home quarantine
The airline said that the last flight undertaken by the pilot was from Chennai to Delhi on March 21, following which he was under self-quarantine. | Railways apprehend “enormous” rush to hospitals soon
Coronavirus | India shifts staff in Herat, Jalalabad to Kabul in view of COVID-19 cases
Government sources said all Indian staff at the two consulates were brought to Kabul as part of precautionary measures. | What is contact tracing?
Coronavirus | Spain death toll rises past 6,500
Second only to Italy in fatalities, Spain also saw infections rise to nearly 79,000 from a little over 72,000 the day before. | Iran’s death toll crosses 2,600 | Mali records first death hours before election
Coronavirus | EPF scheme members can now withdraw non-refundable advance
The Union Labour and Employment Ministry notified the amendment on March 27, making it effective from March 28. | Contribution to PM-CARES Fund to qualify as CSR spending: Centre
Coronavirus | ICC lauds cricketer-turned cop Joginder Sharma for doing his bit
Joginder, who bowled the match-winning final over in the 2007 World T20 final against Pakistan, is a DSP in Haryana Police. | Former LaLiga winger Toni Dovale dons the white coat