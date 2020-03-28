Top news of the day: Narendra Modi seeks funds from the public to fight coronavirus, many on the move on day 4 of lockdown, and more

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund will go a long way in creating a healthier India, Mr. Modi tweeted. | In Vizag, destitute man gets help after ‘The Hindu’ photo goes viral

Their stories are similar, their tragedies their own. Hundreds of workers, some accompanied by children, are on the move in both directions on National Highway-8, which links New Delhi with Jaipur. They are headed home — to Sawai Madhopur, to Ayodhya, to Kannauj — and they are walking. | Relief Now! An urgent appeal for immediate assistance to migrant workers

In a communication to all Chief Secretaries, the Ministry also said medical care and clothing can be provided to migrant workers during the lockdown period announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus pandemic. | U.P. govt arranges 1,000 buses for stranded migrant workers

‘Had animals undertaken NRC, humans would have been ejected’ | Replug: Coronavirus outbreak revives calls to stop wildlife trade

Centre refutes allegations that it was lenient towards foreign-return travellers. | States told to track 15 lakh international travellers

“Despite knowing his daughter was infected, the man went around Bhopal, and violated the lockdown too,” say police. | Policemen attacked in Assam for enforcing lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has infected some 5,80,000 people and killed over 26,000 around the world after emerging in China in December 2019. | Kerala registers first COVID-19 death

Spain has the world’s second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy. Although Spain’s latest figures showed a daily increase of more than 8,000 cases, the rate of new infections appears to be slowing, with officials saying the epidemic appeared to be nearing its peak. | ‘Sorry, some will die’: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on coronavirus toll

The biggest cluster by far is in New York, home to almost half the cases, overwhelming the hospital system. | Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus after swift congressional votes

Even if everything goes to plan, it will take at least 12-18 months for a novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine to be tested if conventional clinical trial procedures are adopted. A preprint, which has not been peer-reviewed and published in a journal, posted in the Harvard University repository, has proposed an alternative approach to test the candidate vaccine and make it available earlier. | Abbott wins U.S. approval for test that can detect COVID-19 in five minutes

The funds will be used for personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public. | Tata Sons commits ₹1000 crore more | Ola announces driver fund with initial corpus of ₹20 crore