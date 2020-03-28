Top news of the day: Narendra Modi seeks funds from the public to fight coronavirus, many on the move on day 4 of lockdown, and more

Coronavirus | PM Modi announces emergency relief fund
The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund will go a long way in creating a healthier India, Mr. Modi tweeted. | In Vizag, destitute man gets help after ‘The Hindu’ photo goes viral
Coronavirus | Thanks to the lockdown, large sections of India are on the move — on foot
Their stories are similar, their tragedies their own. Hundreds of workers, some accompanied by children, are on the move in both directions on National Highway-8, which links New Delhi with Jaipur. They are headed home — to Sawai Madhopur, to Ayodhya, to Kannauj — and they are walking. | Relief Now! An urgent appeal for immediate assistance to migrant workers
Coronavirus | Union Home Ministry changes rules: State disaster funds to be used to give food, shelter for migrant workers
In a communication to all Chief Secretaries, the Ministry also said medical care and clothing can be provided to migrant workers during the lockdown period announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus pandemic. | U.P. govt arranges 1,000 buses for stranded migrant workers
Coronavirus | Lockdown enables wildlife claim their territory across India
Coronavirus | There was no leniency in screening for foreign travellers, ‘prosperous Indians’, says Centre
Centre refutes allegations that it was lenient towards foreign-return travellers. | States told to track 15 lakh international travellers
Coronavirus | M.P. journalist who tested positive for COVID-19 booked for negligence
“Despite knowing his daughter was infected, the man went around Bhopal, and violated the lockdown too,” say police. | Policemen attacked in Assam for enforcing lockdown
Coronavirus | Number confirmed cases in India crosses 900 with more than 20 deaths
The coronavirus outbreak has infected some 5,80,000 people and killed over 26,000 around the world after emerging in China in December 2019. | Kerala registers first COVID-19 death
Coronavirus | Spain counts more than 800 deaths in 24 hours, pushing toll to over 5,600
Spain has the world’s second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy. Although Spain’s latest figures showed a daily increase of more than 8,000 cases, the rate of new infections appears to be slowing, with officials saying the epidemic appeared to be nearing its peak. | ‘Sorry, some will die’: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on coronavirus toll
Coronavirus | U.S. confirmed coronavirus cases cross 100,000
The biggest cluster by far is in New York, home to almost half the cases, overwhelming the hospital system. | Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus after swift congressional votes
Coronavirus | Infecting healthy people with coronavirus can speed up vaccine trials
Even if everything goes to plan, it will take at least 12-18 months for a novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine to be tested if conventional clinical trial procedures are adopted. A preprint, which has not been peer-reviewed and published in a journal, posted in the Harvard University repository, has proposed an alternative approach to test the candidate vaccine and make it available earlier. | Abbott wins U.S. approval for test that can detect COVID-19 in five minutes
Coronavirus | Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata commits ₹500 crore to fight coronavirus
The funds will be used for personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public. | Tata Sons commits ₹1000 crore more | Ola announces driver fund with initial corpus of ₹20 crore