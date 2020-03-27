News

Top news of the day: Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, number of cases in India crosses 800, and more

A still image from footage released by 10 Downing Street on March 27, 2020 shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 10 Downing Street announcing that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Soon after, U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that he too had tested positive for COVID-19.

A still image from footage released by 10 Downing Street on March 27, 2020 shows Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 10 Downing Street announcing that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Soon after, U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that he too had tested positive for COVID-19.   | Photo Credit: -

Coronavirus | British Prime Minister, Health Secretary test positive

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first major world leader to test positive for the coronavirus as Spain saw a record number of deaths from the pandemic that is threatening millions around the world. After the Prime Minister’s announcement, the country’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock too said he had tested positive for COVID-19. | Spain toll rises to 4,858 as 769 die in 24 hours

Coronavirus | Number of cases in India crosses 800

COVID-19 has claimed at least 21 lives, according to data from the Health Ministry and State governments. | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Coronavirus | RBI permits banks to allow 3-month moratorium on auto, home loan EMIs

The Reserve Bank of India took a series of measures to minimise the economic impact due to the lockdown caused by COVID-19, which includes moratorium on term loans. | Reactions

Coronavirus | Cabinet Secretary asks States to strengthen surveillance of international travellers urgently

Rajiv Gauba said there appeared to be a ‘gap’ between actual monitoring for COVID-19 and the total arrivals. | Coronavirus lockdown: Day 3 updates

Coronavirus | President asks Governors, LGs to mobilise voluntary, religious organisations to contain spread

In a video-conference, the President and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu asked Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of States and UTs to find ways to complement the efforts of the central and State governments in meeting the challenges arising from the outbreak of COVID-19. | ‘Encourage civil society groups, private sectors to team with government’

Coronavirus | Elderly, differently-abled, widows to get three months pension in advance

Under the National Social Assistance Program (NSAP), a monthly pension is being given to the poor senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities. | Helpline numbers

Coronavirus | Supreme Court seeks government reply on over 800 stranded pilgrims in Iran

Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant heard senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, for petitioner Mustafa M.H., through videoconferencing. The case was listed again on March 30. The court expects the government to take some action in the meantime. | Supreme Court extends time for sale of unsold inventory of BS-IV vehicles barring Delhi-NCR

Coronavirus | South Africa reports first deaths as lockdown starts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered Africa’s most industrialised nation to stay at home for 21 days, joining other countries across the continent which have imposed strict measures to halt the spread of the disease. | Pakistan opens borders with China to receive medical equipment

Coronavirus | Moody’s cuts India’s GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

The ratings agency expects the country’s economy to recover in 2021, estimating a growth rate of 5.8%, but warned that uncertainty regarding the virus’s spread and containment makes it difficult to fully assess the economic toll of the crisis. India grew at 5% in 2019. | Today’s top business news

Coronavirus | Celebrity messaging in the time of COVID-19: Some got it right, some very wrong

Given social media, and all the time in the world, celebrities are getting creative with social messaging. | Marvel film star Evangeline Lilly apologises for insensitive comments

Coronavirus | Major news publishers, platforms get together to tackle misinformation

Partners within the BBC’s global Trusted News Initiative include The Hindu, Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, Facebook, Google/YouTube and Twitter. | WhatsApp and WHO launch texting facility against coronavirus fake information

Related Articles
Recommended for you
