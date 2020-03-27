Top news of the day: Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, number of cases in India crosses 800, and more

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first major world leader to test positive for the coronavirus as Spain saw a record number of deaths from the pandemic that is threatening millions around the world. After the Prime Minister’s announcement, the country’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock too said he had tested positive for COVID-19. | Spain toll rises to 4,858 as 769 die in 24 hours

COVID-19 has claimed at least 21 lives, according to data from the Health Ministry and State governments. | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

The Reserve Bank of India took a series of measures to minimise the economic impact due to the lockdown caused by COVID-19, which includes moratorium on term loans. | Reactions

Rajiv Gauba said there appeared to be a ‘gap’ between actual monitoring for COVID-19 and the total arrivals. | Coronavirus lockdown: Day 3 updates

In a video-conference, the President and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu asked Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of States and UTs to find ways to complement the efforts of the central and State governments in meeting the challenges arising from the outbreak of COVID-19. | ‘Encourage civil society groups, private sectors to team with government’

Under the National Social Assistance Program (NSAP), a monthly pension is being given to the poor senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities. | Helpline numbers

Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant heard senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, for petitioner Mustafa M.H., through videoconferencing. The case was listed again on March 30. The court expects the government to take some action in the meantime. | Supreme Court extends time for sale of unsold inventory of BS-IV vehicles barring Delhi-NCR

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered Africa’s most industrialised nation to stay at home for 21 days, joining other countries across the continent which have imposed strict measures to halt the spread of the disease. | Pakistan opens borders with China to receive medical equipment

The ratings agency expects the country’s economy to recover in 2021, estimating a growth rate of 5.8%, but warned that uncertainty regarding the virus’s spread and containment makes it difficult to fully assess the economic toll of the crisis. India grew at 5% in 2019. | Today’s top business news

Given social media, and all the time in the world, celebrities are getting creative with social messaging. | Marvel film star Evangeline Lilly apologises for insensitive comments

Partners within the BBC’s global Trusted News Initiative include The Hindu, Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, Facebook, Google/YouTube and Twitter. | WhatsApp and WHO launch texting facility against coronavirus fake information