Top news of the day: Number of cases crosses 700 on day 2 of India’s coronavirus lockdown, Nirmala Sitharaman announces ₹1.7-lakh-crore relief package, and more

Workers prepare a coronavirus quarantine centre at the Sarusojai sports complex in Guwahati on March 26, 2020.

Workers prepare a coronavirus quarantine centre at the Sarusojai sports complex in Guwahati on March 26, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Coronavirus | Number of cases crosses 700 on day 2 of lockdown

India has more than 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Health Ministry and State governments. The death toll stands at 17. | India coronavirus lockdown, Day 2: Updates

Coronavirus | ₹1.7-lakh-crore package with doubled food rations, cash transfers for poor

“We do not want anyone to remain hungry’’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. | Interactive map of confirmed cases

Coronavirus | Government to pay employer, employee’s PF contribution for 3 months

The move will benefit over 4.8 crore employees in the organised sector. | Coronavirus helpline numbers

Coronavirus | 17 States earmarking hospitals for dedicated treatment of COVID-19 patients: Health Ministry

Briefing the press on the coronavirus situation, Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said, “There is still no hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of coronavirus in India.” He also denied that the virus spreads through mosquitoes. | Your COVID-19 queries answered

Coronavirus | Sonia writes to Modi, expresses support for lockdown and offers suggestions

Personal protection equipment, risk allowance for doctors, nurses and health workers are among the suggestions put forward by the Congress president. | Why 21-day lockdown period?

Coronavirus | Mohalla clinic doc tests +ve; 1,100 people in Delhi asked to home quarantine

Most of them are patients of the doctor, who came in contact with a 38-year-old woman with a travel history. | Shops selling essential commodities can stay open 24x7, says Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

Coronavirus | Inquiry ordered into first COVID-19 death in Kashmir

A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Kashmir on Thursday morning, first such death in Jammu and Kashmir where 11 patients contracted the deadly disease. | In Kashmir, people chip in with books, masks for those in quarantine

Coronavirus | Jaipur hospital begins trial of robot to assist COVID-19 patients

The robot sent to the hospital is battery-operated and has a life span of four to five years. | Chennai Corporation to use drones to disinfect congested areas

Coronavirus | Filipino survivor shares his experience

He tells about how does it feel like to be a patient, his scariest moment among other things. | China reports 67 new imported cases | Hubei begins return to normal

Coronavirus | Iran bans intercity travel amid fears of second wave

Iran is West Asia’s worst-hit country in the coronavirus outbreak. | In Madrid, ice rink turned into makeshift mortuary as number of cases soar

Coronavirus | U.S. to favourably consider teleworking for H1-B workers

U.S. companies across many States have moved to teleworking in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. | U.S. Senate unanimously passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package

Coronavirus | Centre caps MRP of 3-ply meltblown face masks at ₹16/piece till June 30

The retail price of 2-ply and 3-ply surgical face masks remain the same. | Soap or sanitiser? Which works better? | Today’s top business news

Coronavirus | ICC postpones all T20 World Cup qualifying events

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour will also not be commencing in April as originally planned. | Sindhu donates ₹5 lakh each to Telangana and A.P.

Coronavirus | Amazon Prime Video new arrivals: ‘Parasite’, ‘Making the Cut’ and a selection of free kids and family content

Families without Prime memberships can log in from their Amazon account, and watch selected free movies and TV shows on the website or through the Prime Video app. | What to watch, read, listen to and experience online while on lockdown

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 7:34:44 PM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

