Top news of the day: India begins 21-day lockdown as number of coronavirus cases crosses 600, at least 25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack, and more

Homeless people sit outside closed shops in New Delhi on March 25, 2020, the first day of the 21-day lockdown imposed to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Homeless people sit outside closed shops in New Delhi on March 25, 2020, the first day of the 21-day lockdown imposed to stop the coronavirus pandemic.   | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | Number of coronavirus cases crosses 600; Madhya Pradesh records first death

India has more than 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which more than 540 are active, according to data from the Health Ministry and State governments. The death toll stands at 12, with Madhya Pradesh recording its first death. | Interactive map of confirmed cases in India | Day’s updates | Helpline numbers

Coronavirus | Modi announces WhatsApp helpdesk number

The PM announced that the Centre has tied up with WhatsApp to create a helpdesk for providing credible information on coronavirus. The number is 9013151515. | The Hindu’s e-book on essential COVID-19 information | A history of pandemics since the 20th century

Coronavirus | Spain’s COVID-19 toll surpasses that of China

Over 700 people have died in the country in the past 24 hours. | Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus | Bangladesh releases Khaleda Zia from jail amid coronavirus outbreak

25 dead as gunmen attack gurudwara in Afghanistan

The Taliban have denied involvement in the attack. | India condemns Kabul gurdwara attack

Coronavirus | Census-NPR postponed till further orders

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the first phase of Census 2021 and updating of the National Population Register (NPR) that was to begin on April 1 has been “postponed until further orders,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement. | Sit-ups, squats, murga punishment, police try new ways to keep people at home

Coronavirus | Journalist who attended Kamal Nath’s press meet tests COVID-19 positive

Several journalists, government officials go into quarantine as the journalist visited Vidhan Sabha and the Raj Bhavan too. | What is contact tracing?

Coronavirus | Howrah station turns into a ‘hellhole’ for hundreds of stranded passengers

With no protective gear or timely meals, they want to be evacuated as soon as possible. | Forum seeks release of ‘declared foreigners’ from Assam detention centres

Coronavirus | Cabinet nod for supply of 2 kg extra subsidised foodgrains via ration shops

All States have been asked to take foodgrains from the Centre in advance for distribution through the PDS. | Mamata Banerjee demands ₹1,500 crore package from Centre | Coronavirus | Congress demands implementation of Nyay scheme in view of nationwide lockdown

Today’s top business news | Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

GDP growth could drop to 2.5%, supply of essential items hit by lockdown, Japan plans massive stimulus, and more. | Nissan factories to shut in Africa, India

Coronavirus | World chess body postpones Olympaid to 2021

The world governing body of chess, FIDE, has postponed the Olympiad, scheduled for August 5-17 in Moscow, to 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. | Bundesliga set to be suspended till April 30

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 8:51:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-march-25-2020-india-begins-21-day-lockdown-as-number-of-coronavirus-cases-crosses-600-at-least-25-killed-in-kabul-gurdwara-attack-and-more/article31164535.ece

