Top news of the day: Centre advises restrictions in 75 districts with COVID-19, 17 policemen killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, and more

Coronavirus | Centre advises shutdown of non essential services in 75 districts
The advisory was issued during a video conference held by the Cabinet Secretary with chief secretaries of all States.
Janata curfew | Beginning of a long battle, says Modi | Pictures
"Today's Janta Curfew may end at 9.00 pm, but this does not mean we start celebrating," he tweeted.
Coronavirus | World ramps up restrictions as number of virus cases tops 300,000
Nearly one billion people are already confined to their homes around the world as countries race to contain the ballooning outbreak by imposing unprecedented lockdown measures, shutting shops and businesses and sealing borders. Deaths in Spain surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000
Coronavirus | Railways cancels all train services till March 31
Barring goods train, premium trains, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc will not operate, according to the Railways. Southern Railway cancels all suburban train services till March 31. Air India says neighbours ostracising crew who went abroad
Coronavirus | What the pandemic means for the doctors at the frontline
Fighting disease and death, here's what medical professionals go through personally, and how their families feel about what they do.
17 policemen killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
An encounter broke out between Chhattisgarh police and Maoists in Sukma district late on March 21.
Strong quake shakes Croatia, damaging buildings in capital
Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said earthquake was the biggest in Zagreb in the last 140 years.
Coronavirus | Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony
Nochomovitz had been training for a marathon, and said “I needed to assure myself that I could still run 40 km whatever the condition.”
Coronavirus | Maruti Suzuki suspends production at Gurgaon, Manesar plants
The company’s two plants in Haryana churn out 15.5 lakh vehicles per annum.
Analysis | Oil price drop spotlights India’s strategic petroleum reserves
India currently holds its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) in Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru and Padur, storing 5.33 million tonnes of crude, which could last for nine days.
Coronavirus | Thousands flock to see Olympic flame in Japan despite virus fears
The flame arrived in Japan to a scaled-down welcoming ceremony on March 20 as doubts grew over whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead on schedule as the deadly virus causes chaos around the world.