Top news of the day: Centre advises restrictions in 75 districts with COVID-19, 17 policemen killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, and more

The advisory was issued during a video conference held by the Cabinet Secretary with chief secretaries of all States.

"Today's Janta Curfew may end at 9.00 pm, but this does not mean we start celebrating," he tweeted.

A monkey crosses the road near the Rashtrapati Bhavan during Janata Curfew on March 22, 2020. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Coronavirus | World ramps up restrictions as number of virus cases tops 300,000

Nearly one billion people are already confined to their homes around the world as countries race to contain the ballooning outbreak by imposing unprecedented lockdown measures, shutting shops and businesses and sealing borders. | Deaths in Spain surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000

Barring goods train, premium trains, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc will not operate, according to the Railways. | Southern Railway cancels all suburban train services till March 31 | Air India says neighbours ostracising crew who went abroad

Fighting disease and death, here’s what medical professionals go through personally, and how their families feel about what they do. | On the frontline, fighting the coronavirus

An encounter broke out between Chhattisgarh police and Maoists in Sukma district late on March 21.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said earthquake was the biggest in Zagreb in the last 140 years.

Nochomovitz had been training for a marathon, and said “I needed to assure myself that I could still run 40 km whatever the condition.”

The company’s two plants in Haryana churn out 15.5 lakh vehicles per annum.

India currently holds its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) in Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru and Padur, storing 5.33 million tonnes of crude, which could last for nine days.

The flame arrived in Japan to a scaled-down welcoming ceremony on March 20 as doubts grew over whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead on schedule as the deadly virus causes chaos around the world.