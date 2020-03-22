News

Top news of the day: Centre advises restrictions in 75 districts with COVID-19, 17 policemen killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, and more

Passengers who got stranded at a bus terminal line up for free food being distributed by shopkeepers during Janata Curfew in Jammu on March 22, 2020.

Passengers who got stranded at a bus terminal line up for free food being distributed by shopkeepers during Janata Curfew in Jammu on March 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | Centre advises shutdown of non essential services in 75 districts

The advisory was issued during a video conference held by the Cabinet Secretary with chief secretaries of all States. | Click here to view districtwise breakup | Day’s updates

Janata curfew | Beginning of a long battle, says Modi | Pictures

“Today’s Janta Curfew may end at 9.00 pm, but this does not mean we start celebrating,” he tweeted. | Updates | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | How India is grappling with COVID-19

A monkey crosses the road near the Rashtrapati Bhavan during Janata Curfew on March 22, 2020.

A monkey crosses the road near the Rashtrapati Bhavan during Janata Curfew on March 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

 

Coronavirus | World ramps up restrictions as number of virus cases tops 300,000

Nearly one billion people are already confined to their homes around the world as countries race to contain the ballooning outbreak by imposing unprecedented lockdown measures, shutting shops and businesses and sealing borders. | Deaths in Spain surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000

Coronavirus | Railways cancels all train services till March 31

Barring goods train, premium trains, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc will not operate, according to the Railways. | Southern Railway cancels all suburban train services till March 31 | Air India says neighbours ostracising crew who went abroad

Coronavirus | What the pandemic means for the doctors at the frontline

Fighting disease and death, here’s what medical professionals go through personally, and how their families feel about what they do. | On the frontline, fighting the coronavirus

17 policemen killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

An encounter broke out between Chhattisgarh police and Maoists in Sukma district late on March 21.

Strong quake shakes Croatia, damaging buildings in capital

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said earthquake was the biggest in Zagreb in the last 140 years.

Coronavirus | Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Nochomovitz had been training for a marathon, and said “I needed to assure myself that I could still run 40 km whatever the condition.”

Coronavirus | Maruti Suzuki suspends production at Gurgaon, Manesar plants

The company’s two plants in Haryana churn out 15.5 lakh vehicles per annum.

Analysis | Oil price drop spotlights India’s strategic petroleum reserves

India currently holds its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) in Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru and Padur, storing 5.33 million tonnes of crude, which could last for nine days.

Coronavirus | Thousands flock to see Olympic flame in Japan despite virus fears

The flame arrived in Japan to a scaled-down welcoming ceremony on March 20 as doubts grew over whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead on schedule as the deadly virus causes chaos around the world.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 7:40:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-march-22-2020-centre-advises-restrictions-in-75-districts-with-covid-19-17-policemen-killed-in-chhattisgarh-encounter-and-more/article31135569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY