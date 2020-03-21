Top news of the day: Number of coronavirus cases in India crosses 300, Madhya Pradesh Congress rebel MLAs join BJP, and more

Coronavirus | Number of coronavirus cases in India crosses 300
Kerala reports 12 more cases; woman with no history of foreign travel tests positive in Pune. | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
Exclusive | Centre all set to put off Census, NPR exercise
The decision is due to Health Ministry guidelines limiting mass contact. | Explained: What connects the NPR, NRIC and Census?
Madhya Pradesh | Rebel Congress MLAs join BJP
The 22 rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, joined the BJP, national general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya said. The BJP is likely to field them in the bypolls necessitated by their resignations.
Coronavirus | Despite clearance, KLM flight from Amsterdam with 100 Indians refused permission to land in Delhi
A senior official says issue was due to gaps in interpreting advisory. | Modi thanks Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal for contributing to COVID-19 emergency fund
Coronavirus | Big financial package need of hour, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said clapping would not help the daily wage workers and small and medium entrepreneurs. | There are those people who can’t work from home
Coronavirus | Health Ministry undertakes training for critical care management through video conferencing
Further, a nationwide mock drill for emergency response, to handle coronavirus (COVID-19) cases will be conducted on March 22. | Panic buying: Much ado about toilet paper | Soap makers reduce prices, increase production
Coronavirus | Amid virus outbreak, Rajya Sabha reports 106% productivity
Both the Houses of Parliament will start at 2 p.m. on March 23 due to dislocation of flight services on March 22, when the country will observe a ‘janata curfew’. | The Hindu brings out e-book on essential COVID-19 information
Coronavirus | No new local COVID-19 cases for third day straight in China; sharp rise in cases from abroad
Seven more fatalities reported from the virus’ epicentre of Hubei Province, taking the death toll in the country to 3,255, China’s National Health Commission said. | Singapore reports first COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus | Ola, Uber suspend ride-sharing option across India
Decision taken to check the spread of COVID-19. | Meet the bots in Kochi offering hand sanitisers, face masks and cleaning door handles
Coronavirus | Professional cricket in England suspended till May 28
The ECB also announced that it is working on three new options, including the three-Test series against West Indies, the T20 Cup and the women’s schedule against India, for a possible start in June, July or August.