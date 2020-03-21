News

Top news of the day: Number of coronavirus cases in India crosses 300, Madhya Pradesh Congress rebel MLAs join BJP, and more

Passengers wearing face masks walk along with others at the Howrah railway station in Kolkata on March 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Coronavirus | Number of coronavirus cases in India crosses 300

Kerala reports 12 more cases; woman with no history of foreign travel tests positive in Pune. | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Exclusive | Centre all set to put off Census, NPR exercise

The decision is due to Health Ministry guidelines limiting mass contact. | Explained: What connects the NPR, NRIC and Census?

Madhya Pradesh | Rebel Congress MLAs join BJP

The 22 rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, joined the BJP, national general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya said. The BJP is likely to field them in the bypolls necessitated by their resignations.

Coronavirus | Despite clearance, KLM flight from Amsterdam with 100 Indians refused permission to land in Delhi

A senior official says issue was due to gaps in interpreting advisory. | Modi thanks Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal for contributing to COVID-19 emergency fund

Coronavirus | Big financial package need of hour, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said clapping would not help the daily wage workers and small and medium entrepreneurs. | There are those people who can’t work from home

Coronavirus | Health Ministry undertakes training for critical care management through video conferencing

Further, a nationwide mock drill for emergency response, to handle coronavirus (COVID-19) cases will be conducted on March 22. | Panic buying: Much ado about toilet paper | Soap makers reduce prices, increase production

Coronavirus | Amid virus outbreak, Rajya Sabha reports 106% productivity

Both the Houses of Parliament will start at 2 p.m. on March 23 due to dislocation of flight services on March 22, when the country will observe a ‘janata curfew’. | The Hindu brings out e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Coronavirus | No new local COVID-19 cases for third day straight in China; sharp rise in cases from abroad

Seven more fatalities reported from the virus’ epicentre of Hubei Province, taking the death toll in the country to 3,255, China’s National Health Commission said. | Singapore reports first COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus | Ola, Uber suspend ride-sharing option across India

Decision taken to check the spread of COVID-19. | Meet the bots in Kochi offering hand sanitisers, face masks and cleaning door handles

Coronavirus | Professional cricket in England suspended till May 28

The ECB also announced that it is working on three new options, including the three-Test series against West Indies, the T20 Cup and the women’s schedule against India, for a possible start in June, July or August.

