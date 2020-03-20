Top news of the day: Number of coronavirus cases tops 200 in India, Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM without facing floor test, and more

At least 220 people in India have tested positive for COVID-19, of which around 200 are active cases. | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | Day’s updates

The singer had returned to Lucknow from London recently, and attended three events recently since: two in Lucknow and one in Kanpur, and had also thrown a party for friends and family, that was attended by politicians and socialites. | Your COVID-19 queries answered

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien self-quarantined himself after BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who sat beside him in Parliament, revealed that he attended a party by singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19. | Helpline numbers

Italy is battling the single most deadly outbreak on the planet with more than 3,400 deaths, followed by over 3,200 in China and Iran with more than 1,400, according to an AFP tally of official data.

The former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says the government should seize the moment and go for a lock-down in view of the coronavirus crisis, and suggests a roadmap to deal with the economic fallout.

A man riding a motorbike was thrashed in the Kolhapur city of Maharashtra just because he sneezed in public, without covering his face. | COVID-19 dos and don’ts

“The Jaisalmer facility is on standby to accommodate 100 more people,” said Brigadier Anupam Sharma, the nodal officer for coordinating efforts of the Defence Ministry on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. “An Army facility for around 500 more people in Jodhpur, a Navy facility in Vizag with capacity to keep approximately 200 people and an Air Force facility in Gorakhpur for approximately 150 people – these three facilities are currently on standby.” | Soap or sanitiser? Which works better?

A floor test was scheduled for Mr Nath’s government to prove its majority in the Assembly, but before that could happen, the CM then announced his resignation.

Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar were executed at 5.30 a.m. for the savage assault in an empty moving bus on the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one.

In a message to Malini Parthasarathy, Co-chairperson of The Hindu Group, the Prime Minister said, “Introducing the world to the grandeur of Vedic philosophy, Swami Vivekananda helped change the way the West saw India. His panoramic vision was rooted in an all-embracing affection for every human being that helped in building bridges between the East and the West.” | The monk who shaped India’s secularism

Stocks bounce back, India to top-up oil reserve, retailers face large shutdowns due to coronavirus, and more.

The 1962 Asian Games gold-medallist, whose best days as a striker coincided with Indian football’s golden era, was suffering from respiratory problems due to pneumonia.