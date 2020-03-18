Top news of the day: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crosses 150, Yes Bank resumes operations, and more

The number of COVID-19 cases tested positive in India is 156 and there are 139 active cases with Fresh cases reported from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Noida, Telangana and Maharashtra. | Day’s updates

Dedicated teams to visit quarantine facilities to assess and monitor on a regular basis.

The Union Health Ministry had issued guidelines for private sector laboratories intending to initiate COVID-19 testing while appealing them to conduct the tests free of cost.

A large group of pilgrims from Kargil, Kashmir and Ladakh are stranded in the holy city of Qom.

Trinamool Congress members came to the House wearing protective face masks and were asked by Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to remove them immediately.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had put restriction on the lender on March 5, under which the bank’s customers were allowed to withdraw up to ₹50,000 till April 3.

The Supreme Court did not agree to the proposal of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the 16 rebel Congress MLAs be produced in the court on March 19 and said it wanted to "allay the apprehension" that they are held captive.

Supreme Court pulls up Centre, telecos for doing self-assessment of AGR dues fixed by court

Apex court also refused to take up Centre’s plea for allowing telecom companies to pay AGR dues in 20 years.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer joined British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his daily briefing from 10 Downing Street in London to announce that he is making available £330 billion of loan guarantees to businesses to help them meet their day to day needs amid the ongoing near-lockdown.

With French President Emmanuel Macron describing the battle against COVID-19 as a “war”, governments around the world are scrambling to keep the public safe with measures rarely seen in peacetime, slamming borders shut and forcing citizens to stay home.

South Africa were to play three ODIs during the tour that was aborted after the washed out opening game in Dharamsala.

From delays to Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die and the production of Stranger Things shutting down, to Indian biggies like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi being postponed and theatres across India closing, how is the pandemic affecting the entertainment industry?