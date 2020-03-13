Top news of the day: Farooq Abdullah released, Sensex rallies 1,325 points after a highly volatile session, and more

Freedom incomplete till other Kashmiri leaders are released, says Dr. Abdullah who was first detained on August 5, 2019 and was arrested under the J&K Public Safety Act on September 15, 2019. | Full coverage

As coronavirus-led recession fears triggered panic selling globally, indices plunged over 10% in the opening session, hitting their lower circuit levels. Stock exchanges halted trading for 45 minutes within 15 minutes for market opening. Normal trading resumed at around 10.30 a.m. The last circuit freeze happened in January 2008.

Addressing reporters, officials said coronavirus is not a health emergency and that there is no need to panic. Officials said so far, India has evacuated 1,031 people, including from Maldives, the U.S., Madagascar and China. | Indian from Italy tests positive at Manesar facility | Day’s updates

The apex court said no persons except the lawyers who are going to act in the matters shall be permitted in the court rooms. | Watch: Your COVID-19 queries answered

Initially, his death was attributed to a cardiac arrest, health authorities are awaiting the result of a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death. A sample of the throat swab collected from the deceased has been sent for virology test and the results are expected to be available in two days. | Kerala braces itself for long haul | How to keep your child engaged at home

The Chief Minister appeals to Lalji Tandon to approach Union Home Minister to ensure release of 19 ‘captive’ MLAs in Bengaluru.

Sengar was held guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). | Delhi court directs U.P. to take disciplinary action against doctors in Unnao case

Since the virus was first detected in December 2019, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories. | Philippines diplomat is first case at U.N. headquarters

The first match in Dharamsala was washed out and the remaining two matches in Lucknow and Eden gardens were to be played behind closed doors. But now the BCCI, following consultations with stakeholders, has decided to call off the series. The South African team is expected to fly back.

The decision comes a day after the Sports Ministry asked all national federations, including the cricket board, to follow the Health Ministry’s advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

Skipper Jaydev Unadkat, who had single-handily taken Saurashtra into the final with a seven-wicket haul against Gujarat on the final day of their semifinal, rose to the occasion yet again to script a historic victory.