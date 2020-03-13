Top news of the day: Farooq Abdullah released, Sensex rallies 1,325 points after a highly volatile session, and more

Farooq Abdullah released from detention
Freedom incomplete till other Kashmiri leaders are released, says Dr. Abdullah who was first detained on August 5, 2019 and was arrested under the J&K Public Safety Act on September 15, 2019. | Full coverage
Sensex rallies 1,325 points; Nifty reclaims 9,900
As coronavirus-led recession fears triggered panic selling globally, indices plunged over 10% in the opening session, hitting their lower circuit levels. Stock exchanges halted trading for 45 minutes within 15 minutes for market opening. Normal trading resumed at around 10.30 a.m. The last circuit freeze happened in January 2008.
Coronavirus | Number of confirmed cases in India rise to 81
Addressing reporters, officials said coronavirus is not a health emergency and that there is no need to panic. Officials said so far, India has evacuated 1,031 people, including from Maldives, the U.S., Madagascar and China. | Indian from Italy tests positive at Manesar facility | Day’s updates
Coronavirus | SC decides to restrict hearings to urgent cases only
The apex court said no persons except the lawyers who are going to act in the matters shall be permitted in the court rooms. | Watch: Your COVID-19 queries answered
68-year-old man under observation for coronavirus dies in Kerala’s Kottayam
Initially, his death was attributed to a cardiac arrest, health authorities are awaiting the result of a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death. A sample of the throat swab collected from the deceased has been sent for virology test and the results are expected to be available in two days. | Kerala braces itself for long haul | How to keep your child engaged at home
Kamal Nath requests Madhya Pradesh Governor to hold floor test in upcoming Assembly session
The Chief Minister appeals to Lalji Tandon to approach Union Home Minister to ensure release of 19 ‘captive’ MLAs in Bengaluru.
Unnao cases: Kuldeep Singh Sengar, six others sentenced to 10 years in jail for death of victim’s father
Sengar was held guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). | Delhi court directs U.P. to take disciplinary action against doctors in Unnao case
Coronavirus | Worldwide deaths cross 5,000
Since the virus was first detected in December 2019, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories. | Philippines diplomat is first case at U.N. headquarters
Coronavirus | India-South Africa series called off due to COVID-19 threat
The first match in Dharamsala was washed out and the remaining two matches in Lucknow and Eden gardens were to be played behind closed doors. But now the BCCI, following consultations with stakeholders, has decided to call off the series. The South African team is expected to fly back.
Coronavirus | IPL suspended till April 15
The decision comes a day after the Sports Ministry asked all national federations, including the cricket board, to follow the Health Ministry’s advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.
Ranji Trophy | Unadkat fires Saurashtra to maiden title, delivers on final day yet again
Skipper Jaydev Unadkat, who had single-handily taken Saurashtra into the final with a seven-wicket haul against Gujarat on the final day of their semifinal, rose to the occasion yet again to script a historic victory.