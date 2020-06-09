News

Top news of the day: Central teams deployed in over 50 municipal bodies with high coronavirus case load; India and China undertake limited disengagement of troops along LAC, and more

A migrant labourer takes a break while digging a grave at a cemetery for a person who died of COVID-19, in Mumbai on June 9, 2020.

A migrant labourer takes a break while digging a grave at a cemetery for a person who died of COVID-19, in Mumbai on June 9, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | Central teams deployed in over 50 municipal bodies facing high case load

The Health Ministry said that these teams would address challenges faced by the authorities in the States and Union Territories. | Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive | Arvind Kejriwal tests negative

India, China undertake limited disengagement of troops along LAC

“Partial deinduction has happened from some points in Galwan area and Hot Springs area. Chinese side removed some of the tents and some troops and vehicles have been moved back,” sources said. This comes days after the Senior Military Commander-level talks on June 6 to end the tensions. | Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh, Rahul asks Rajnath

Coronavirus lockdown | Withdraw complaints, penal actions against migrant workers, Supreme Court tells government

The court ordered the Railways to provide States with 171 more Shramik Special trains to transport migrant workers. It ordered the States and the Union Territories to complete their transportation within the next 15 days. | Don’t ‘turn a blind eye’ to the problem of bonded labour, Supreme Court tells Bihar | Full coverage: Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

Migrant workers rest on a pavement as they wait for trains in Hyderabad on June 9, 2020.

Migrant workers rest on a pavement as they wait for trains in Hyderabad on June 9, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Coronavirus lockdown | 74% claimants during lockdown ‘low-wage earners’, says EPFO

“Despite the lockdown restrictions, the EPFO settled a staggering 36.02 lakh claims thereby disbursing ₹11,540 crore to its members during April and May. Of this, 15.54 lakh claims, disbursing ₹4,580 crore, were related to the recently introduced COVID-19 advance under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana,” the organisation said in a statement.

India coronavirus lockdown Day 77 updates | Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Government ignoring Supreme Court order on J&K Internet curbs: plea

Acting on a petition filed by the Foundation for Media Professionals, the Supreme Court on May 11 directed the Centre and J&K to constitute a Special Committee with the Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs as chairperson, Secretary, Department of Communications, Union Ministry of Communications, and the Chief Secretary, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as members.

Massive fire at Assam’s Baghjan oil well

The oil well has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 14 days in Assam’s Tinsukia district, official sources said. The blaze at the Oil India Limited’s oil well is so massive that it can be seen from a distance of more than 2 km.

Tamil Nadu cancels class 10 public exams

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in view of the cancellation of public examinations, all class 10 students are to be considered ‘having passed’ the public examinations. About 9 lakh class 10 students were scheduled to appear for State Board exams.

Defacement of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue a ‘disgrace’, says Trump

The statue, which is across the road from the Indian Embassy, was vandalised on the intervening night of June 2 and 3, prompting the Indian Embassy to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies.

Coronavirus | Ramon Magsaysay awards cancelled

The Manila-based foundation that hands out the awards said it has no choice but to cancel the awards this year “with the COVID-19 pandemic practically immobilising the world.” The awards were also cancelled due to a financial crisis in 1970 and a disastrous earthquake that hit the Philippines in 1990. | WHO chief warns virus is worsening globally

IBM exits facial recognition business, calls for police reform

The company will stop offering facial recognition software and opposes any use of such technology for purposes of mass surveillance and racial profiling, Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said, who also called for new federal rules to hold police more accountable for misconduct. | Today’s top business news

Darren Sammy alleges racial abuse in SRH dressing room

Recently, Sammy had expressed anger upon realising the meaning of the word ‘kaalu’ which he says was used to refer to him and Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera when the pair played for SRH. At that time, he had not specified who used to direct these slurs at him.

