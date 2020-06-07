News

Top news of the day: India seeks status quo at China border; global coronavirus death toll surpasses 4,00,000, and more

A doctor checks the temperature of a man during a medical camp at Dharavi in Mumbai on June 7, 2020.

A doctor checks the temperature of a man during a medical camp at Dharavi in Mumbai on June 7, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

LAC standoff | India seeks status quo on China border

The Ministry of External Affairs said the senior military commander talks in a “cordial and positive” atmosphere, and both sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to “resolve the situation”.

Coronavirus | Global death toll surpasses 4,00,000

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. | China exonerates self in whitepaper on COVID-19, says virus first noticed on December 27

Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian: J&K Police

A police official said a gunfight broke out after militants opened fire at a search party during a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian, in South Kashmir.

800 monuments that house places to worship allowed to open on June 8

Union Culture Minister Prahald Singh Patel said in a tweet that the Ministry had decided to open certain monuments and that safety procedures announced by the Union Health and Family Welfare and Home ministries would apply. The remaining monuments of the ASI’s 3,691 protected sites, including the Taj Mahal, will remain closed to visitors for now. | National Gallery of Modern Art to hold online summer art workshops

Amit Shah settles NDA leadership question in Bihar

Addressing the ‘Bihar-Jansamvad’ virtual rally, Mr. Shah said, “Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the NDA will come to power with two-thirds majority in the coming elections in Bihar.”

Oil India Ltd appoints consultant to study environmental impact of gas well blowout in Assam

“To safeguard the environment, OIL has engaged a NABET accredited consultant to carry out environment impact assessment study in and around Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, Maguri Motapung Beel and the surrounding villages,” the company said in a statement.

Russia oil spill: U.S. offers help in cleaning huge Arctic Circle fuel spill

The spill — deemed the worst ecological catastrophe of the sort to ever hit the region — Colorado remote tundra waterways with bright red patches visible from space.

Protesters flood U.S. streets in huge, peaceful push for change

Wearing masks and urging police reform, protesters gathered in dozens of places from coast to coast, while mourners in North Carolina waited for hours to glimpse the golden coffin carrying the body of native son George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis Police has galvanised the expanding movement.

Coronavirus lockdown | Power demand slump widens to 19.7% in first week of June

The spurt in power demand due to intensifying heat wave and spur in commercial activities in second half of May had raised hopes.

Darren Sammy says he faced racism while playing in IPL

Sammy has urged the ICC to take serious note of racism which exists in the gentleman’s game.

