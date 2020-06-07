Top news of the day: India seeks status quo at China border; global coronavirus death toll surpasses 4,00,000, and more

The Ministry of External Affairs said the senior military commander talks in a “cordial and positive” atmosphere, and both sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to “resolve the situation”.

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. | China exonerates self in whitepaper on COVID-19, says virus first noticed on December 27

India coronavirus lockdown Day 75 updates | Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

A police official said a gunfight broke out after militants opened fire at a search party during a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian, in South Kashmir.

Union Culture Minister Prahald Singh Patel said in a tweet that the Ministry had decided to open certain monuments and that safety procedures announced by the Union Health and Family Welfare and Home ministries would apply. The remaining monuments of the ASI’s 3,691 protected sites, including the Taj Mahal, will remain closed to visitors for now. | National Gallery of Modern Art to hold online summer art workshops

Addressing the ‘Bihar-Jansamvad’ virtual rally, Mr. Shah said, “Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the NDA will come to power with two-thirds majority in the coming elections in Bihar.”

“To safeguard the environment, OIL has engaged a NABET accredited consultant to carry out environment impact assessment study in and around Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, Maguri Motapung Beel and the surrounding villages,” the company said in a statement.

The spill — deemed the worst ecological catastrophe of the sort to ever hit the region — Colorado remote tundra waterways with bright red patches visible from space.

Wearing masks and urging police reform, protesters gathered in dozens of places from coast to coast, while mourners in North Carolina waited for hours to glimpse the golden coffin carrying the body of native son George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis Police has galvanised the expanding movement.

The spurt in power demand due to intensifying heat wave and spur in commercial activities in second half of May had raised hopes.

Sammy has urged the ICC to take serious note of racism which exists in the gentleman’s game.