Top news of the day: Supreme Court asks whether private hospitals can charge COVID-19 patients at Ayushman Bharat rates; Finance Ministry tells other Ministries not to initiate new schemes, and more

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta argued that the Ayushman Bharat scheme was meant for an identifiable category drawn from the poorest of the poor sections of society. The scheme cannot cover every strata of society.

However, funds for schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package and any other special package or announcement would be allocated, according to an office memorandum by the Department of Expenditure.

A migrant worker covers her child with a scarf as they wait to get on a bus for a railway station in Ahmedabad on June 5, 2020. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The government told the Supreme Court that not a single migrant worker died in Shramik trains due to lack of food, water or medication. Their deaths were due to “earlier illnesses”. | Full coverage: Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

Besides two officers and a doctor, two employees who have contracted the disease are from the Centre for Health Informatics under the Health Ministry. They frequented the Nirman Bhawan building, sources said.

An injured 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant standing in Velliyar River moments before it died in Kerala’s Palakkad district on May 27, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

A Facebook group called ‘Kerala Cyber Warriors’ has called the hacking an “operation against communal hatred”. | An unkept promise of elephantine proportion

The the Union Public Service Commission also said the personality test of the candidates selected through the last year’s civil services preliminary and mains will resume from July 20.

The Opposition still can’t decide its course of action and just when it wants to make the transition from ‘virtual to actual’ politics.

The new appointment was first publicly confirmed in a report on June 1, that identified Lieutenant General Xu Qiling as the new commander of the PLA Western Theater Command Ground Force, or Army.

Twitter put a label on a video posted by the @TeamTrump account that said, “This media has been disabled in response to a claim by the copyright owner”. | ‘Get your knee off our necks!’

Shares edge higher led by Reliance, SBI reports over four-fold jump in Q4 profit, Elon Musk hits out at Jeff Bezos, and more.

An advocate from Hisar filed a police complaint against India’s twin World Cup hero, who was forced to tweet his apology. “I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same,” he wrote.