Top news of the day: Plea in Delhi High Court seeks to bring PM CARES Fund under RTI; U.K. says legal issue needs to be resolved before Vijay Mallya extradition, and more

Relatives mourn a man who died due to COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020.

Relatives mourn a man who died due to COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Plea in Delhi High Court seeks to bring PM CARES Fund under RTI

Petition cites recent newspaper reports of the PM CARES Fund refusing to divulge information under the RTI Act by claiming that the fund is not a ‘public authority’ within the ambit of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act, 2005.

We need to resolve ‘confidential’ legal issue before Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says U.K.

The nature of the legal issue is not yet clear. However, it is being speculated that the tycoon could have sought political asylum in the United Kingdom or cited the threat to his health because of the possible spread of the COVID-19 in Indian prisons.

India, Australia ink landmark defence pact as Modi and Morrison hold virtual summit

The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) will allow militaries of the two countries to use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation. India has already signed similar agreements with the U.S., France and Singapore. | India, Australia vow to jointly fight COVID-19

Coronavirus | Elderly man who tested positive for coronavirus dies after 5 Delhi hospitals ‘denied’ him treatment

NJP Hospital spokesperson said the man was declared “brought dead” at the hospital. “He was gasping for breath and died as soon as he was brought in. There was no time for admission. It will be treated as brought dead,” the spokesperson said.

India coronavirus lockdown Day 72 updates | Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Lockdown flattened wrong curve as it decimated economy: Rajiv Bajaj

In a conversation with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, an edited video of which was released online on June 4, Mr. Bajaj also claimed a friend of his suggested that he should avoid speaking to Mr. Gandhi to avoid 'trouble'.

Two Gujarat Congress MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

So far, seven legislators have resigned from the party, bringing its tally down to 66 in the Assembly.

Modi’s Private Secretary Rajeev Topno moves to World Bank

Brajendra Navnit, who served in PMO as Joint Secretary, has been sent to the World Trade Organisation.

Analysis | China’s Belt and Road Initiative fuels Ladakh standoff

When India abrogated Sections of Article 370 and separated Ladakh as a Union Territory from Jammu and Kashmir, China appears to have activated its plan-B, culminating in its latest intrusion.

Gandhi statue vandalised in U.S., Indian Embassy registers complaint

The incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3 in Washington DC.

Hong Kong legislature passes national anthem bill amid protests

The Bill was passed with 41 in favour and one against. | Tiananmen anniversary marked by crackdown, Hong Kong vigil ban | 40 primary school students, teachers stabbed in China

Searching 'racist' on Twitter brings up Trump as top result

Twitter offered little in the way of explanation. | Google pledges $37 million to fight racism | ‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega takes part in Black Lives Matter protest

Amazon in talks to buy $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel, say sources

The planned investment, if completed, would mean Amazon acquiring a roughly 5% stake based on the current market value of Bharti, which is India’s third-largest telecoms company with more than 300 million subscribers. | Today's top business news

Cricket meets comedy: When Subramaniam Badrinath ran into Goundamani

The former international cricketer tweeted a photo after a chance meeting with the legendary Tamil comedian at the dentist’s clinic.

