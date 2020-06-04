Top news of the day: Plea in Delhi High Court seeks to bring PM CARES Fund under RTI; U.K. says legal issue needs to be resolved before Vijay Mallya extradition, and more

Petition cites recent newspaper reports of the PM CARES Fund refusing to divulge information under the RTI Act by claiming that the fund is not a ‘public authority’ within the ambit of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act, 2005.

The nature of the legal issue is not yet clear. However, it is being speculated that the tycoon could have sought political asylum in the United Kingdom or cited the threat to his health because of the possible spread of the COVID-19 in Indian prisons.

The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) will allow militaries of the two countries to use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation. India has already signed similar agreements with the U.S., France and Singapore. | India, Australia vow to jointly fight COVID-19

NJP Hospital spokesperson said the man was declared “brought dead” at the hospital. “He was gasping for breath and died as soon as he was brought in. There was no time for admission. It will be treated as brought dead,” the spokesperson said.

In a conversation with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, an edited video of which was released online on June 4, Mr. Bajaj also claimed a friend of his suggested that he should avoid speaking to Mr. Gandhi to avoid 'trouble'.

So far, seven legislators have resigned from the party, bringing its tally down to 66 in the Assembly.

Brajendra Navnit, who served in PMO as Joint Secretary, has been sent to the World Trade Organisation.

When India abrogated Sections of Article 370 and separated Ladakh as a Union Territory from Jammu and Kashmir, China appears to have activated its plan-B, culminating in its latest intrusion.

The incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3 in Washington DC.

The Bill was passed with 41 in favour and one against. | Tiananmen anniversary marked by crackdown, Hong Kong vigil ban | 40 primary school students, teachers stabbed in China

Twitter offered little in the way of explanation. | Google pledges $37 million to fight racism | ‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega takes part in Black Lives Matter protest

The planned investment, if completed, would mean Amazon acquiring a roughly 5% stake based on the current market value of Bharti, which is India’s third-largest telecoms company with more than 300 million subscribers. | Today's top business news

The former international cricketer tweeted a photo after a chance meeting with the legendary Tamil comedian at the dentist’s clinic.