Top news of the day: Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; Chinese Army holds ‘infiltration drills’ in Tibet, and more

Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, south of Mumbai, with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph, after thousands of people were evacuated in Mumbai, coastal Maharashtra and south Gujarat. | Updates
Chinese Army holds ‘infiltration drills’ in Tibet amid border standoff with India
The Communist Party-run Global Times reported that the “PLA Tibet Military Command recently sent troops to a high-altitude region at an elevation of 4,700 metres at night for infiltration exercises behind enemy lines and tested their combat capability under a harsh environment”. | No need for U.S. intervention, says China
Coronavirus | Health Ministry puts COVID-19 recovery rate at 48.31%
India registered a record jump of 8,909 novel coronavirus cases in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on June 3.
India coronavirus lockdown Day 71 updates | Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information
Plea for renaming India as Bharat can go to Centre as representation: Supreme Court
“Bharat and India are both names given in the Constitution. India is already called Bharat in the Constitution,” says CJI. | Supreme Court dismissed a similar petition in 2016
People do have right to criticise Supreme Court for not addressing migrants issue earlier, says Kapil Sibal
The decision not to interfere earlier and to have accepted the Solicitor General’s statement that there were no migrants on the road is certainly open to criticism, says the former Law Minister and senior advocate.
Shah Faesal, two PDP leaders released
Mr. Faesal, the J&K People’s Movement leader and Peoples Democratic Party leaders Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act, and remained behind the bars since August 5, 2019.
Vizag gas leak | LG Polymers India has absolute liability, says NGT
The National Green Tribunal directed that a restoration plan be prepared by a Committee comprising two representatives each of the Environment Ministry and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and three representatives of Andhra Pradesh government.
Newborn branded by superstitious parents in Odisha
The six-day-old baby boy is now admitted to the Umerkote Community Health Centre with 13 burn injuries on his body. His father Jadu Bisi was allegedly involved harming the infant.
In death, Kaziranga rhino may have saved many human lives
The grenade is not a rhino hunter’s preferred weapon. But one such explosive seized along with Kalashnikov assault rifles from a group that killed a one-horned rhino in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) on May 5 made wildlife officials realise this — they were up against “more than just poachers”.
George Floyd death | U.S. protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash for violent crackdown
Protesters defied curfews across the U.S. as leaders scrambled to stem anger over police racism while President Donald Trump rejected criticism over his use of force to break up a peaceful rally. | What is Antifa, the movement Trump blames for violence across the U.S.?
Zoom Video’s revenue, profit skyrocket amid coronavirus pandemic
The company’s profit sky-rocketed to $27.0 million compared to $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter. | Today’s top business news