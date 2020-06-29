Top news of the day: Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31, Syed Ali Geelani quits Hurriyat Conference, and more

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Union government to clarify if the blacklisting of 3,500 foreign nationals from 35 countries in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat gathering amid the lockdown was a blanket directive or care was taken to hear and decide the merits of each case individually.

Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Monday decided to quit the conglomerate, without divulging his future course of action. “I have decided to distance myself from the Hurriyat given the current situation (in the amalgamate),” an ailing Mr. Geelani said in a voice note. He said all the constituents of his faction of the Hurriyat had been informed, in a detailed letter, about the decision.

Maharashtra government on Monday said the lockdown in the state is being extended till July 31. The current lockdown was to end on June 30. An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Monday said wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail.

The Corps Commanders of India and China are scheduled to meet for the third time on Tuesday amid continuing tensions along the border in Ladakh and no headway in the proposed de-escalation. The talks are to be held around 10:30 a.m. at Chushul on the Indian side, a government source said on Monday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the Union government of setting a ‘new example of forced extortion’ by raising fuel prices for 22 times and asked it to immediately roll back the increase, as part of the party’s online campaign against regular fuel price increases.

Gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in the city of Karachi on Monday killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed all four of the attackers, police said.

Medical and public health experts, who held a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the COVID-19 situation in the State on Monday, said they have not recommended extension of the ongoing lockdown. Even though it had helped in controlling the spread of the disease, lockdown in itself cannot be a solution, the panel said. The lockdown is due to end on June 30.

Spelling relief for lakhs of Chartered Accountancy (CA) aspirants, the Supreme Court on Monday said students can opt out of their July exams without running the risk of being marked as having failed in the papers they missed due to the pandemic.

India’s Nitin Menon on Monday became the youngest ever to be included in the International Cricket Council’s Elite Panel of Umpires for the upcoming 2020-21 season, replacing England’s Nigel Llong. The 36-year-old, who has officiated in three Tests, 24 ODIs and 16 T20Is, is only the third from India to make it to the prestigious group after former captain Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi, who was axed last year.

The West Indies cricketers will sport a ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo on the collars of their shirts during the upcoming three-Test series against England to protest against racism in sports. Skipper Jason Holder, who has voiced his support to the cause that has once again come to the forefront after the killing of American George Floyd, said in a statement on Sunday: “We believe we have a duty to show solidarity and also to help raise awareness.”